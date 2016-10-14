Roger Waters To Bring Eye-Popping Concert Tour to Phoenix
Roger Waters
Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame has always been known to have eye-popping visuals accompanying his concerts. Now, for the first time since 2012, Phoenix fans will get the chance to judge for themselves.
Waters' Us + Them Tour will stop by Gila River Arena in Glendale on June 14, 2017.
Waters is keeping the
“We are going to take a new show on the road, the content is very secret,” Waters said in a press release. “It’ll be a mixture of stuff from my long career, stuff from my years with Pink Floyd, some new things. Probably 75 percent of it will be old material and 25 percent will be new, but it will be all connected by a general theme. It will be a cool show, I promise you."
VIP tickets and Citi presale tickets will be available on Monday, October 17. General public tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 21. For more information, visit RogerWaters.com or aeglive.com.
Related Location
9400 W. Maryland Ave.
Glendale, AZ 85305
