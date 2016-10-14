menu

Roger Waters To Bring Eye-Popping Concert Tour to Phoenix

The Nine Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Roger Waters To Bring Eye-Popping Concert Tour to Phoenix

Friday, October 14, 2016 at 12:10 p.m.
By David Accomazzo
Roger WatersEXPAND
Roger Waters
The1point8
A A

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame has always been known to have eye-popping visuals accompanying his concerts. Now, for the first time since 2012, Phoenix fans will get the chance to judge for themselves. 

Waters' Us + Them Tour will stop by Gila River Arena in Glendale on June 14, 2017. 

Waters is keeping the set list inside the vest.

“We are going to take a new show on the road, the content is very secret,” Waters said in a press release. “It’ll be a mixture of stuff from my long career, stuff from my years with Pink Floyd, some new things. Probably 75 percent of it will be old material and 25 percent will be new, but it will be all connected by a general theme. It will be a cool show, I promise you."

VIP tickets and Citi presale tickets will be available on Monday, October 17. General public tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 21. For more information, visit RogerWaters.com or aeglive.com.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Gila River Arena
More Info
More Info

9400 W. Maryland Ave.
Glendale, AZ 85305

623-772-3200

www.gilariverarena.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >