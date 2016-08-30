Scottsdale Quarter Announces Lineup of Free Fall Concert Series

EXPAND You can catch Vinyl Station at the Scottsdale Quarter for free in a few weeks. Courtesy of Vinyl Station

Cool weather is just around the corner, Phoenix, and with it, the opportunity to actually walk outside.

Scottsdale Quarter, the fancy mall up north on Scottsdale Road and Main Street, is preparing for the cool temps by throwing together a weekly concert series starting September 10 and featuring bands that will play the Quad, the central area in the mall.

The music will start and 5 p.m. and go until 7 p.m.

Here's the lineup so far:

Saturday, September 10: Rock Lobster

Saturday, September 17: Elvis Before Noon

Saturday, September 24: Ryan Simms

Saturday, October 1: Crown Kings

Saturday, October 8: Vinyl Station

Saturday, October 15: Elvis Before Noon

Saturday, October 22: The Rave – British Invasion