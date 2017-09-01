The 30 Best Concerts in Phoenix This September
|
U2 are scheduled to perform on Tuesday, September 19, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.
Anton Corbijn
It’s finally the time of year most of us have looked forward to experiencing.
The end of another long, hot, grueling summer is in sight, things are starting to perk back up around the Valley, and a wide variety of much-anticipated events will be taking place.
And that most definitely includes all the big concerts happening in Phoenix, particularly during the month of September.
Over the next 30 days, venues around the Valley both big and small will be graced by any number of memorable shows and major concerts, not to mention fall tours, blockbuster acts, and music legends. And some of the big names headed our way this month include U2, Imagine Dragons, Depeche Mode, Janet Jackson, Idina Menzel, Death Cab for Cutie, Melvins, Ben Folds, and Fleet Foxes.
Whew.
We’ll even get a visit from Luis Fonsi, the Latin pop star behind the song of the summer, “Despacito.”
Here’s a look at all of the aforementioned shows, as well as
|
Oh Sees in concert.
Thomas Girard
Oh Sees
Friday, September 1
Crescent Ballroom
San Francisco psychedelic rock band Oh Sees released their new album, Orc, last month on Castle Face Records, a label co-owned by the band’s primary songwriter John Dwyer. This marks the band’s 19th album since the project was founded in 1997. Those 20 years have seen many changes, with 2017 ushering in their latest phase and shortened moniker. The band had been known as Thee Oh Sees since 2008. It’s the seventh band name they’ve used while several iterations of band members have rotated around Dwyer. The name change could mark a banner year for them though, as they’ve landed on a tight foursome of Dwyer, Tim Hellman, Dan Rincon, and new drummer Paul Quattrone from !!!. The tracks on Orc are as sweeping as they are menacing, with Dwyer’s snarky vocals over muddy guitar riffs and the driving energy of the band’s dual drummers. Ashley Harris
|
The members of The Growlers.
Courtesy of One Beat PR
The Growlers
Friday, September 1
The Van Buren
Listening to the music of The Growlers is a bit like listening to oldies radio before that format was taken over by music from the '80s rather than being dominated by classic pop songs from the late '50s through the mid-'60s. There's a touch of rockabilly, a hint of early psychedelic garage rock and a dash of surf guitar. It also sounds as though the band's guitarist learned a trick or ten from Lonnie Donegan. Like the Strange Boys, The Growlers sound out of time, retro in the same sense that there is a retro aesthetic to the films of David Lynch — minus the mind-warping sense of the bizarre, of course. The strangeness of the Growlers is more subtle, tuneful, and catchy, but no less eccentric. Tom Murphy
|
R&B singer Lee Fields.
Courtesy of Big Crown Records
Lee Fields and the Expressions
Saturday, September 2
Crescent Ballroom
Must be a heavy deal having the specter of James Brown looming large over your shoulder for your entire dang 45-year career, but Elmer “Lee” Fields has taken that burden and kicked it into the stratosphere. The North Carolina born-and-bred singer can boast a gritty tone,
|
Rap legend Too $hort.
Courtesy of Ticketmaster
Too $hort
Saturday, September 2
The Van Buren
It's undoubtedly for the better that pimp culture has taken a backseat to personal independence in the rap vernacular, but that doesn't mean we can't reminisce with one of the iciest players to ever turn a ho out on record (we're using technical terminology here). At 51, Too $hort is a veteran, having been one of the first Bay Area rappers to rise to prominence after dropping his first cassette in 1985. It was titled Don't Stop Rappin', which turned out to be fitting since he's released 20 albums to date, including 2012’s No Trespassing and this year’s The Pimp Tape, both independent releases that still managed to raise some big stars for the occasion: 50 Cent, G-Eazy, T.I., Juicy J, Snoop Dogg and, of course, E-40. All of that speaks to $hort Dog's commitment to craft, which in this case involves lacing strip-club beats with timeless braggadocio. Chris Martins
|
Ultra-talented vocalist Idina Menzel.
Max Vadukul
Idina Menzel
Sunday, September 3
Comerica Theatre
She stole our bohemian hearts in Rent, and she left us all humming the tunes of Frozen for months. Now Idina Menzel (or is it Adele Dazeem?) is taking her Tony Award-winning pipes on the road, and making a stop in the Valley in early September to grace us with her gilded vocal cords. Dubbed “the Streisand of her generation,” she has captivated audiences around the world with her irresistible charm,
|
The sludge rockets of Melvins.
Chris Casella
Melvins
Tuesday, September 5
Crescent Ballroom
Though the Melvins have seen a lot of changes in their lineup, original members Buzz Osborne (vocals, guitar) and Dale Crover (drums) are still mainstays, holding it down and serving up hefty doses of the noise rock they’ve been playing for decades. When the band formed back in 1983, they did what a lot of new bands do — jammed out on covers of classic rock tunes by bands like Cream. They moved on to hardcore punk for a couple of years and then began to develop their signature sound, which keeps their brash punk rock roots alive through a slower, heavier, and sludgier sound that helped inspire the attention-grabbing grunge scene that started gaining attention in the late ’80s and blew up in the early ’90s. The Melvins were mixing it up with plenty of those folks from the jump. Drummer Dale Crover played on early Nirvana tracks, and Osborne, who is also known as King Buzzo, is the one who hooked Dave Grohl up with Cobain and crew. Last year saw the release of The Colossus of Destiny, a documentary about the band. And the band released a double album called A Walk with Love & Death. It includes Steven McDonald from Redd Kross on bass and other guests, like Teri Gender Bender from Le Bucherettes. Amy Young
|
Singer-songwriter Seu George will pay tribute to David Bowie at The Van Buren.
Courtesy of Ticketmaster
Seu Jorge's The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie
Tuesday, September 5
The Van Buren
Wes Anderson's 2004 flick The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou was a film full of memorable performances, but perhaps no one in the movie was a more effective scene-stealer than Brazilian musician Seu Jorge. Jorge appears throughout the film as the dutiful and soft-spoken sailor Pelé dos Santos. On several occasions, with an acoustic guitar in his arms, he belts out gorgeous Portuguese covers of David Bowie classics like "Rebel Rebel" and "Life on Mars?" In the liner notes to Jorge's accompanying album, The Life Aquatic Studio Sessions Featuring Seu Jorge, Bowie himself said, "Had Seu Jorge not recorded my songs in Portuguese, I would never have heard this new level of beauty which he has imbued them with." Jorge’s touring tribute serves as an homage to Bowie and a celebration of the film that made Jorge's covers an international success. The stage will be decorated
|
The Hooten Hallers
Courtesy of Hooten Hallers
The Hooten Hallers
Wednesday, September 6
The Rebel Lounge
In explaining The Hooten Hallers, it's
|
Working class country crooner Whitey Morgan.
Marc Nader
Whitey Morgan
Wednesday, September 6
Crescent Ballroom
If Waylon Jennings didn't exist, then Whitey Morgan wouldn't either. The same could be said for Johnny Paycheck and Johnny Cash, not to mention Buicks, twin
|
Lifehouse
Courtesy of Ticketmaster
Lifehouse & Switchfoot
Thursday, September 7
The Van Buren
There was a time when baby-faced white boys with husky voices seemed to rule the airwaves, whether they wielded rebellious, sneering attitudes, or
|
Jessica Hernandez
Doug Coombe
Jessica Hernandez and The Deltas
Friday, September 8
The Rebel Lounge
On their Instant Records debut, Secret Evil, Jessica
|
The current lineup of Death Cab for Cutie.
Courtesy of Atlantic Records
Death Cab for Cutie
Friday, September 8
The Van Buren
After releasing eight studio albums, most bands settle into a comfortable routine. If you've been in the game for this long, the temptation to stick with what works is strong. But if there's one constant in life, it's that change will happen, and you either evolve with it or die. Faced with the biggest change in their career, Death Cab For Cutie chose to evolve. When founding member Chris Walla left the band, he didn't just leave a guitar- and keyboards-shaped hole in their sound: He was also the group's producer, whose sonic fingerprints are all over their recordings. The remaining trio of Ben
|
Latin pop singer Luis Fonsi. You may have heard his hit song "Despacito" this summer.
Courtesy of Ticketmaster
Luis Fonsi
Sunday, September 10
Comerica Theatre
By the time Miami resident Luis Fonsi visits the Valley in September, his hit single, “Despacito,” might finally have been knocked off the top of the charts by a new challenger. However, it would take a monumental push, seeing as the track is entering its 15th consecutive week of dominating the Billboard Hot 100, is the most streamed song ever, and is accompanied by the first music video to reach 3 billion views on YouTube. Regardless, the ubiquitous, undeniable, inescapable song of summer 2017 has left an indelible mark on pop culture. Everyone wants a piece of it, from the Justin Bieber remix to the Sesame Street parody. The “Despacito” phenomenon, however, unlike the English-language translation of its title, did not happen slowly; it first appeared this past January, and the assault on the charts of all kinds was swift, achieving what many tracks never get close to in a fraction of the time. And you can bet it will get the crowd jumping during Fonsi’s gig at Comerica Theatre on September 10. Angel Melendez
|
The current lineup of Manchester Orchestra.
Courtesy of Stateside Presents
Manchester Orchestra
Tuesday, September 12
Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Born and bred in Atlanta (excepting a seven-year stint in Ontario), musician Andy Hull formed Manchester Orchestra as a solo endeavor that would include a revolving door of co-conspirators. The concept was titled, as the story goes, after the town whose sound he found most dreary. That would be Manchester, U.K., natch, home of morose outfit The Smiths, among others. After turning Northern England's joyful desperation into inspiration, Hull wrote and recorded his first full-length, recruited
|
The musicians of Greensky Bluegrass.
Dylan Langille
Greensky Bluegrass
Wednesday, September 13
The Van Buren
Greensky Bluegrass was formed in 2000 when Michael Bont, Dave Bruzza, and Paul Hoffman decided to learn to play the mandolin, banjo, and acoustic guitar together. "The band started out as people having fun playing music. All these years later, we're still having fun playing music," says member Anders Beck. "[My bandmates] got into bluegrass
Read on for even more big concerts happening in September in Phoenix, including U2, Janet Jackson, Imagine Dragons, and Ben Folds.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Gaelic Storm
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 7:00pm
-
Andy Mineo
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 7:00pm
-
Bonobo
TicketsTue., Oct. 3, 8:00pm
-
Autograph
TicketsSun., Sep. 17, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!