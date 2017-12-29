Shakira Postpones El Dorado Tour

Shakira's concert during the Rock in Rio in Arganda del Rey on June 6, 2010 in Madrid.

Phoenix-area Shakira fans who thought they’d see their girl live at Talking Stick Resort Arena in February are going to have to wait until next summer for that occasion. August 26, 2018, to be exact. She's postponing all the stops on her upcoming El Dorado tour.

Tickets will remain valid for the new date, or can be refunded at point of purchase, if necessary.

After recently suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage, doctors have advised the Latin pop singer and dancer that vocal rest is imperative to the healing process, and that currently, her voice is in no shape to do the U.S. leg of the tour, as it was originally planned.