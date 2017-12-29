Shakira Postpones El Dorado Tour

Phoenix-area Shakira fans who thought they’d see their girl live at Talking Stick Resort Arena in February are going to have to wait until next summer for that occasion. August 26, 2018, to be exact. She's postponing all the stops on her upcoming El Dorado tour.
Tickets will remain valid for the new date, or can be refunded at point of purchase, if necessary.
After recently suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage, doctors have advised the Latin pop singer and dancer that vocal rest is imperative to the healing process, and that currently, her voice is in no shape to do the U.S. leg of the tour, as it was originally planned.
Shakira expressed the importance of the delay to her fans via Instagram: “Though I very much hoped my vocal cords would recover in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal."
She added that she promises to "give you all of me and more from the minute I get on that stage and I am counting the minutes 'til showtime!"
Here are her new U.S. tour dates:
August 3, 2018, Chicago, IL
August 4, 2018, Detroit, MI
August 7, 2018, Toronto, ON
August 8, 2018, Montreal, QB
August 10, 2018, New York, NY
August 11, 2018, Washington, D.C.
August 15, 2018, Orlando, FL
August 17, 2018, Sunrise, FL
August 18, 2018, Miami, FL
August 21, 2018, Miami, FL
August 22, 2018, Dallas, TX
August 24, 2018, Houston, TX
August 26, 2018, Phoenix, AZ
August 28, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
August 31, 2018, Anaheim, CA
September 1, 2018, Las Vegas, NV
September 5, 2018, San Diego, CA
September 6, 2018, San Jose, CA
