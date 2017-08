Let's go, girls. Queen of country pop Shania Twain is coming to Phoenix.

The five-time Grammy winner, who's released three diamond-selling albums, will hit the road next spring in support of her upcoming album NOW, slated for release on September 29.

Twain's 46-stop tour includes a concert at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, via Ticketmaster.

Here's a look at the stops announced for the 2018 NOW Tour:

May 3, 2018 - Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

May 5, 2018 - Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

May 6, 2018 - Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

May 9, 2018 - Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

May 10, 2018 - Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

May 12, 2018 - Saskatoon, SK at Sasktel Centre

May 13, 2018 - Winnipeg, MB at MTS Centre

May 15, 2018 - St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

May 16, 2018 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 18, 2018 - Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center Omaha

May 19, 2018 - Chicago, IL at United Center

June 1, 2018 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center

June 2, 2018 - Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

June 4, 2018 - Duluth, GA at Infinite Energy Center

June 6, 2018 - Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

June 7, 2018 - Austin, TX at Frank Erwin Center

June 9, 2018 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center

June 10, 2018 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

June 12, 2018 - North Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena

June 13, 2018 - St Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

June 15, 2018 - Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

June 16, 2018 - Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

June 25, 2018 - Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

June 26, 2018 Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

June 28, 2018 - Québec, QC at Videotron Centre

July 1, 2018 - Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre

July 3, 2018 - London, ON at Budweiser Gardens

July 4, 2018 - London, ON at Budweiser Gardens

July 6, 2018 - Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

July 7, 2018 - Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

July 11, 2018 - Boston, MA at TD Garden

July 12, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

July 14, 2018 - Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

July 15, 2018 - Washington, DC at Capital One Center

July 17, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

July 18, 2018 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

July 20, 2018 - Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

July 21, 2018 - Nashville, TN at TBD

July 24, 2018 - Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

July 25, 2018 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

July 27, 2018 - Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

July 28, 2018 - Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 30, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena

August 1, 2018 - Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

August 3, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA at Staples Center

August 4, 2018 - Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena