Shania Twain Returns with Shania Now Tour

Shania Twain toured North America in 2015 with her Rock This Country show. It was billed as her farewell tour. If you didn’t attend and have been in misery thinking you missed your last chance to catch her live act, you have some rejoicing to do. The country-pop queen is back in action on the Shania Now tour.

After 15 years without a new release, she dropped Now last year, and it didn’t take long before that flew to No. 1 spots on charts in the U.S. and internationally. The multi-award-winner who built an enormous fan base on catchy tunes like “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still the One” made it clear with that new release that she was feeling powerful. Tracks like “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed,” lay out her current vibe with lyrics like “Life is short / Nights are long / Nothing’s sure in this world until we’re gone,” and “Fist up in the air / Oh like we don’t care / Swingin’” highlight a let’s-not-waste-time spirit. Some of that probably comes from the many years, beginning in 2004, that she was on hiatus battling medical conditions, including Lyme disease. She’s abandoned final tour proclamations for the time being, so catch the show and just dig the spirited country singer in the moment.

Shania Twain is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 30 at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. Tickets are $25 to $195. Visit talkingstickresortarena.com.