Shit People Said at FORM Arcosanti 2017

The audience at the AMP stage. Michelle Sasonov

FORM attendees say the darndest, funniest, and most pretentious things during the exclusive arts and music festival that takes place at Paolo Soleri's Arcosanti, an experimental eco-city about an hour north of Phoenix. Between the glamping, free kombucha, and world-class cultural experiences, here's what we overheard.

Making friends is the vibe.

"We met last summer when we were doing the boat thing in Croatia."

Even if you're Father John Misty.

FJM to his keyboardist onstage: "It's your birthday — so I got you Ecstasy and a bunch of strangers."