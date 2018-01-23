One Dead in Shooting at Marc's Sports Grill and Nightlife

The Glendale Police Department is currently searching for a suspect in connection with a recent shooting outside a West Valley bar that left one person dead.
According to police officials, the deadly incident took place in the parking lot of Marc’s Sports Grill & Nightlife during the early morning hours of Monday, January 22.
The victim in the shooting has been identified as 48-year-old Valley resident Julian Baker, who police say was shot multiple times by an unidentified gunman outside of Marc’s.
Baker was alive when police responded at approximately 2:30 a.m., but later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
There’s been no word about what caused the shooting. Glendale Police have described the suspect as a 5-foot-5 male with a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
