Marc's Sports Grill & Nightlife in Glendale.
Phoenix New Times archives

One Dead in Shooting at Marc's Sports Grill and Nightlife

Benjamin Leatherman | January 23, 2018 | 10:51am
The Glendale Police Department is currently searching for a suspect in connection with a recent shooting outside a West Valley bar that left one person dead.

According to police officials, the deadly incident took place in the parking lot of Marc’s Sports Grill & Nightlife during the early morning hours of Monday, January 22.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 48-year-old Valley resident Julian Baker, who police say was shot multiple times by an unidentified gunman outside of Marc’s.

Baker was alive when police responded at approximately 2:30 a.m., but later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

There’s been no word about what caused the shooting. Glendale Police have described the suspect as a 5-foot-5 male with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

