Shooting Outside of CJ Talley's Pub in Phoenix Injures Two

Shooting Outside of CJ Talley's Pub in Phoenix Injures Two

Monday, August 29, 2016 at 1:33 p.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
CJ Talley's Pub in Phoenix.EXPAND
CJ Talley's Pub in Phoenix.
Jason P. Woodbury
A heated argument at a popular Phoenix bar early this morning escalated into a shooting that injured two people.

According to Phoenix Police Department officials, an after-hours dispute between two men inside of CJ Talley’s Pub became violent after they took the fight outside.

A total of four people became involved in the fracas. Shots were reportedly fired at approximately 2:40 a.m. outside of the establishment, which is located on 16th Street just north of Bethany Home Road.

Two men each were wounded in the leg by gunfire. They were later transported to area hospitals and their injuries were not life-threatening. Two other individuals who were involved in the shooting fled the scene and are currently being sought by the cops.

Phoenix PD has not released the identities of anyone involved as of this writing. Anyone who may have information regarding the incident or the suspects is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

This is the second fight outside of a Phoenix bar this month that resulted in a shooting. On August 3, a male and female were wounded by an unidentified man following an confrontation outside of the Snap Lounge at 15th Avenue and Camelback Road. 

