The Smashing Pumpkins' Reunion Tour Will Kick Off in Arizona

It’s time to take your “Zero” shirts and black leather skirts out of storage. The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to town.
The band announced plans for a summer 2018 reunion tour called The Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour.
It will kick off on Thursday, July 12, with a concert at Glendale's Gila River Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23, via Live Nation.
Fans can expect to hear music from the run of albums the band released from 1991 through 2000, from the flowery psychedelia and deafening arena rock shoegaze of Gish and Siamese Dream all the way up to the gothic moodiness of Adore and Machina.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Considering the wealth of songs on those albums, as well as the 1995 double album masterpiece Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and the band's vast catalog of B-sides, attendees likely will hear a night of Pumpkins classics.
While the tour is billed as a reunion, it only features three out of four original band members. Billy Corgan will be joined by drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, guitarist James Iha, and guitarist Jeff Schroeder. Corgan hasn’t toured with Chamberlain or Iha in 20 years. Schroeder joined the band in 2007 and has been Corgan’s only consistent bandmate since then.
Original bassist D’arcy Wretzky, a founding member of the band who was involved with every album up to Machina, will not be a part of the tour. Wretzky and Corgan have offered conflicting accounts on her absence: Corgan and the rest of the band said that Wretzky denied several offers to play with them, while Wretzky says Corgan contacted her and then rescinded the offer to have her tour with them.
Jack Bates, son of New Order bassist Peter Hook, will fill in on bass duties for The Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!