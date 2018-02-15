The Smashing Pumpkins' Reunion Tour Will Kick Off in Arizona

It’s time to take your “Zero” shirts and black leather skirts out of storage. The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to town.

The band announced plans for a summer 2018 reunion tour called The Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour.

It will kick off on Thursday, July 12, with a concert at Glendale's Gila River Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23, via Live Nation.