Snoop Dogg to Shake Hands and Pose for Pictures at Scottsdale Dispensary

EXPAND Snoop Dogg performs at Livewire in Scottsdale on Thursday, December 29. Jim Louvau

Hope you've been doing your kush-ups , medical marijuana patients. There will be no gin and juice but plenty of indo on Thursday, December 29, at Scottsdale dispensary Level Up.

The dispensary will do it doggy-style when Snoop Dogg will stop by to shake hands and pose for pictures with medical marijuana card-holding fans.

The rapper is scheduled to appear from 3:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m., naturally. Admission is free for medical marijuana patients.

Snoop is in town for his Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 tour, which will take place later in the night at Comerica Theatre. It's an old-school affair, as the rapper is bringing Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Too Short, and Tha Dogg Pound with him. It's a contrast to Snoop's August concert at Ak-Chin Pavilion, where the elder Snoop performed with fellow stoner and then-28-year-old hitmaker Wiz Khalifa.

Level Up was formerly known as AZ Grassroots and is located at 14980 North 78th Way in Scottsdale.