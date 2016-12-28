menu

Snoop Dogg to Shake Hands and Pose for Pictures at Scottsdale Dispensary

10 Phoenix Hip-Hop Artists & Producers to Watch in 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Snoop Dogg to Shake Hands and Pose for Pictures at Scottsdale Dispensary

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 8:33 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Snoop Dogg performs at Livewire in Scottsdale on Thursday, December 29.EXPAND
Snoop Dogg performs at Livewire in Scottsdale on Thursday, December 29.
Jim Louvau
A A

Hope you've been doing your kush-ups, medical marijuana patients. There will be no gin and juice but plenty of indo on Thursday, December 29, at Scottsdale dispensary Level Up.

Related Stories

The dispensary will do it doggy-style when Snoop Dogg will stop by to shake hands and pose for pictures with medical marijuana card-holding fans.

The rapper is scheduled to appear from 3:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m., naturally. Admission is free for medical marijuana patients.

Snoop is in town for his Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 tour, which will take place later in the night at Comerica Theatre. It's an old-school affair, as the rapper is bringing Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Too Short, and Tha Dogg Pound with him. It's a contrast to Snoop's August concert at Ak-Chin Pavilion, where the elder Snoop performed with fellow stoner and then-28-year-old hitmaker Wiz Khalifa.

Level Up was formerly known as AZ Grassroots and is located at 14980 North 78th Way in Scottsdale.

David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >