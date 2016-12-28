Snoop Dogg to Shake Hands and Pose for Pictures at Scottsdale Dispensary
|
Snoop Dogg performs at Livewire in Scottsdale on Thursday, December 29.
Jim Louvau
Hope you've been doing your
The dispensary will do it doggy-style when Snoop Dogg will stop by to shake hands and pose for pictures with medical marijuana card-holding fans.
The rapper is scheduled to appear from 3:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m., naturally. Admission is free for medical marijuana patients.
Snoop is in town for his Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 tour, which will take place later in the night at Comerica Theatre. It's an old-school affair, as the rapper is bringing Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Too Short, and Tha Dogg Pound with him. It's a contrast to Snoop's August concert at Ak-Chin Pavilion, where the elder Snoop performed with fellow stoner and then-28-year-old hitmaker Wiz Khalifa.
Level Up was formerly known as AZ Grassroots and is located at 14980 North 78th Way in Scottsdale.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Lil Uzi Vert
TicketsWed., Dec. 28, 8:00pm
-
Snoop Dogg
TicketsThu., Dec. 29, 8:00pm
-
Dennis Rowland
TicketsWed., Jan. 4, 7:30pm
-
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
TicketsSat., Dec. 31, 9:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!