30 St. Patrick's Day Parties in Phoenix

During any St. Patrick’s Day in the Valley, a few things are a given: green beer, funny hats, and people offering drunken boasts about their dubious Irish heritage.

Thankfully, there’s more to the annual holiday than just these hallmarks, which you’ll encounter pretty much everywhere. There are also awesome parties and fantastic craics happening, as well as traditional Emerald Isle celebrations offering some bona-fide Celtic culture.

You’ll find both in our annual St. Patrick’s party guide, which includes festivities happening across the Phoenix area on Saturday, March 17 (unless otherwise noted).

Sláinte!

EXPAND Alien Ant Farm is scheduled to perform on at the ShamRockFest in Chandler. Courtesy of Embarco Entertainment

ShamRockFest 2018

Dr. AJ Chandler Park in Chandler

Alien Ant Farm will headline this St. Patrick’s Day concert and party, which will encompass AJ Chandler Park and Murphy’s Law Irish Pub next door. There will also be a variety of games, vendors, family-friendly activities, a VIP tent, and a beer/cocktail garden. Local artists and acts Wyves, Highest Conspiracy, Carvin Jones, August in Stereo, and Pride Through Strife will also perform. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Early bird general admission is $10 and VIP tickets (which include six drinks, food, and more) are $80. Kids 12 and under are free.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire

Margaret T. Hance Park

This annual event is a beloved staple of St. Patrick’s Day in Phoenix that fills an entire day with traditional fun. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and will depart from Third and Sheridan streets before rolling through midtown on its way to Margaret T. Hance Park.

There, an afternoon-long celebration of Celtic culture with music, dancing, arts and crafts, beers, vendors, and more will take place in the park and the adjacent Irish Cultural Center. There will also be genealogy workshops (in case you want to discover if you’re really Irish) and a VIP lounge that will feature the AZ Irish Red Craft Beer competition. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the faire is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military members, and free for kids 12 and under.

St. Patrick’s Weekend

Clancy’s Pub in Scottsdale

The St. Patrick’s festivities will go all weekend at this Scottsdale pub. Things get going on Friday with live music from The EZDZ Band and Analog Outlaws on the outdoor stage starting at 6 p.m.

Clancy’s will reopen at 6 a.m. on St. Pat’s with complimentary green eggs and ham breakfast (with the purchase of beverage) followed by a day of celebration, green beer, and shot specials. Live music starts at 11 a.m. with performances by Trevor Jones, Harley Harkins, the Glendale Pipe and Drum Band, and Stompbox/High Plains Hangover. If you’ve still got mojo, brunch will be offered on Sunday.

St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Fibber Magees in Chandler

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival kicks off at 8 a.m. with breakfast service. A few hours later, the block party takes over and will feature a full menu of Irish favorites, promotions, giveaways, and libations. Local bands like Open Beta, Wide Awake, Spirited Lads, and Whisky Rats will perform throughout the day. 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., $10 after 11 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Day

McFadden’s in Glendale

The St. Patrick’s shenanigans at this Westgate spot will include dancing leprechauns, a green bikini contest, Lucky Charms-eating competition, and dunk tank (but, thankfully, not all at once). A trip to Ireland will also be given away and they’ll also have green beer, Guiness, Irish mules, Jameson, and Jell-O shots. The party goes from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is $10.

EXPAND Don't forget to wear green. Benjamin Leatherman

St. Paddy's Day Street Party

Seamus McCaffrey’s

A portion of Monroe Street in front of this landmark Irish pub will be blocked off for its annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities, which will kick off in the morning and go long into the night. Expect live music from local bands like Traveller, a menu of Irish selections, and a surfeit of spirits, a beer garden, and more. Proceeds benefit the United Phoenix Firefighters Emerald Society. Cash only. Gates open at 8 a.m. Cover is $10 after noon.

St. Patrick’s Day 2018

R.T. O’Sullivans in Mesa

If you’ve got a thirst that only green beer will quench, R.T. O’Sullivans will be serving monster-size drafts of the stuff during their St. Pat’s party. What else is on tap for the event (besides ginormous emerald-colored brews)? Irish step-dancers, fiddlers, bagpipers, and other entertainment during the day, followed by dueling pianos from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The menu will feature corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, Irish curry chicken, and other selections. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-396-9933 for cover.

Raven’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash

Dirty Dogg Saloon in Scottsdale

The party action will be taking place both inside the Dirty Dogg and outside in a giant tent during Raven’s annual event. Drink specials, live music, food, and other fun are also promised. The band lineup includes Chad Wilson Bailey at 3 p.m., 74th Street at 4:30 p.m., AZ/DZ at 7:30 p.m., and Whiskey’s Quicker at 9:30 p.m. Local barbecue-focused food truck Q UP will be on hand. The party runs from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is $10.

St. Patty's Bash

Connolly's Sports Grill

A mix of green beer, live music, DJs, and shenanigans will be offered during Connolly's annual parking lot party. You can also enjoy corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, and other fitting selections from its menu while you're celebrating, as well as shots of Jameson and other spirits. Things get going at 6 a.m. and go until 2 a.m.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Irish Wolfhound Pub in Surprise

A massive indoor/outdoor St. Patrick’s Day celebration will unfold at this west side spot and offer food booths, multiple bars, bagpipers, and promo giveaways. Live music from Spirited Lads, CheekTones, Faded Jeans, The Pete Cummings Band, and Tripwire is also planned. It’s a cash-only affair, however, so hit up an ATM beforehand. Runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 before 5 p.m., $10 thereafter.

EXPAND This is how you dress at the Pot of Gold Music Festival. Jim Louvau

Pot of Gold Music Festival 2018

Rawhide Event Center in Chandler

What once was a one-day outdoor concert featuring Flogging Molly every St. Patrick’s Day has transformed over the years into a massive three-day festival starring a wide variety of artists and bands from multiple genres. This year’s edition of Pot of Gold will run from Friday, March 16, to Sunday, March 18, and feature names such as Russ, PNB Rock, Broken Bones, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Phil Lesh, Sturgill Simpson, Donovan Frankenreiter, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, G. Love and Special Sauce, Rebelution, Dirty Heads, and others.

Gates open at noon each day. Tickets are $75-$155 for daily general admission, $220 for a three-day pass, $230-$545 for daily VIP admission, and $699 for three-day VIP admission.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Rula Bula in Tempe

As one might expect, St. Patrick’s Day is a major occasion deal at this Mill Avenue pub and its festivities attracts hundreds of patrons every March 17. Just like in year’s past, Rula Bula will feature Irish step-dancing, bagpipers, promo giveaways, and a convivial vibe. Live music will be provided by Trevor Jones, Whisky Rats, and The Sullivans. Starts at 8 a.m. to goes until 2 a.m. Call 480-929-9500 for cover.

Get Lucky! St. Patty's Burlesque

Valley Bar

Teasing and titillation will be on tap when local burlesque artists Katrina Rainsong, Jacqueline Hide, Cherry Charming, Dahlia De La Nuit, and Aluna Reign bump, grind, and strut their stuff inside the main room at Valley Bar. The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

St. Patrick’s Day

Casey Moore’s in Tempe

Of course Casey Moore’s is having a big to-do on St. Patrick’s Day. It will include revelry both inside and outside at Casey’s from open until close with a vast selection of beers, liquor, and libations. There might also be a ghost or two in attendance. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. No cover.

Whiskey and the Barrels

The Grid in Mesa

The local Celtic punk band will perform and drink specials will be offered on St. Patrick’s Day at the Mesa game bar. They go on at 8 p.m. Cover is $5. Call 480-621-8088 for more details.

St. Patrick’s Tent Party

Padre Murphy’s in Glendale

Big fun will take place underneath a big-top tent in the parking lot outside of Padre Murphy’s in Glendale. Corned beef and cabbage will be served all day, green beer will be in abundance, and leprechauns will be in attendance.

The entertainment starts at 11 a.m. with DJ Patrick, followed by Brid Dowler and the Big Fellahs at 11:30 a.m., the Michael Patrick Gallagher Step Dancers at 1 p.m., Rick Lenzi and the Roustabouts at 2:30 p.m., the Paul Paulson Band at 3:45 p.m., J. David Sloan and Western Bred at 5 p.m., the Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band at 6:30 p.m., the Herndon Bros. at 7 p.m., and Status at 9:30 p.m. Whew. The party runs from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is $10 after 2 p.m., $15 after 5 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Rosie McCaffrey’s

There’s always a big affair at Rosie’s during Saint Patrick’s Day – and this year is certainly no exception. The celebration, which benefits the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program Arizona, starts at 8 a.m. and will fill the entirety of the parking lot and the pub itself. Live music, food and drink, libations, green beer, promo giveaways, are all promised. Runs from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Cover is $10 after noon. Call 602-241-1916 for more info.

Dom Dolla

Shady Park in Tempe

House music DJ/producer Dom Dolla will spend his St. Patrick’s dispensing intoxicating audio mixes inside the outdoor bar park at Shady Park. Ciszak opens the evening, which kicks off at 9 p.m. Admission is $12.

St. Patrick’s Party

Cobra Arcade Bar

Drinks specials, dope tunes, and old-school arcade games will be a part of Cobra’s celebration on Saint Pat’s. DJ Chris Villa will be on the decks throughout the evening and there will probably be a schlocky flick playing on the bar’s high-def screens. Level up starting at 9 p.m. No cover.

Scottsdale Shamrock Crawl

Old Town Gringos in Scottsdale

Drinkers can hit up some of Scottsdale’s biggest hot spots in a single afternoon via this St. Patrick’s-themed bar crawl. It starts out at Old Town Gringos at 10 a.m. and will include stops at Wasted Grain, Bevvy, El Hefe, and other nearby drinkeries. The $10 ticket price includes three penny drink vouchers. Green clothing and costume is encouraged.

EXPAND Green hats are the norm during St. Patrick's Day. Benjamin Leatherman

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Rose & Crown

The premises will be extended during St. Patrick’s Day for this pub’s annual block party. Live music and DJ sessions will take place on the patio, and such Irish culinary options as Guinness and beef stew and (of course) corned beef and cabbage will be available. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is free.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Tim Finnegan’s in Glendale

Tim Finnegan’s may have moved to a new home since last St. Patrick’s Day but it’s festivities on the holiday will be just as big as always. Expect Guinness giveaways and performances by Irish step-dancers, bagpipers, and local bands throughout the day. The live music lineup includes sets from Rick Calderone, Trotters Wake, Harley Davidson Band, and U2 tribute act Wide Awake. Doors open at 8 a.m. It’s free before noon.

St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Skeptical Chymist in Scottsdale

Local bands Lenny Kelleher, Open Beta, Wide Awake, and Spirited Lads will all perform during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Skeptical Chymist in Scottsdale. There will also be the requisite Irish eats and libations (including corned beef and cabbage), as well as promos, giveaways, and fun. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Cover is $10 after 11 a.m. (Kids under 12 are free.)

Emerald Isle

Yucca Tap Room in Tempe

If ever there was a day to check out local metal act Emerald Isle in concert, it’s on St. Patrick’s. They’ll be rocking the rafters at the Yucca Tap all night during a free show, which starts at 8 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Bash

Marc’s Sports Grill & Nightlife

Enjoy green beer and plenty of Irish food and libations. Live music starts at 6 p.m. in the lounge while there’s a DJ and dancing in the adjacent lounge. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. There’s a $5 cover after 9 p.m. Call 623-842-1053 for more info.

EXPAND Celebrating St. Patrick's Day at CASA Tempe. Benjamin Leatherman

St. Patrick's Day Block Party

C.A.S.A. Tempe

They'll be celebrating both St. Patrick's Day and C.A.S.A. Tempe's fifth anniversary at this expansive affair, which will feature DJs, dancing, drinks in mini-buckets, and other festive fun. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the party goes until 2 a.m. No cover.



St. Paddy's Day

The Dubliner Pub

Of course The Dubliner has something special planned (it's one of the longest-running pubs in the Valley, doncha know). They'll be starting early, in fact, with breakfast items and Bailey's Irish coffee being served until 11 a.m. and then a day of live entertainment, dancing, food and drink specials, prizes, and liquor promos happening the rest of the day. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is $5 from noon until 7 p.m. and $10 thereafter.

St. Patrick’s Day Kegs & Eggs Party

Boondocks Patio & Grill in Scottsdale

Start off St. Patrick’s Day with a “kegs and eggs” breakfast, which starts at 6 a.m. and includes breakfast burritos in green tortillas and green pancakes. Hit up Boondocks later in the day when Dayweather performs from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by The Black Moods at 9 p.m. and DJ Area 4 working the decks until last call. No cover.

Experience Ireland

Musical Instrument Museum

Get a taste of the Emerald Isle without leaving the Valley when the MIM hosts its annual two-day “Experience Ireland” event on Saturday, March 17, and Sunday, March 18. The program will explore Irish music, arts, and traditions with a variety of all-ages activities. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Entry to the event is free with $10 to $18 museum admission with separate fees for certain events and activities.

St. Patty's Party

Cactus Jack's in Ahwatukee

Local acts Str8up and The TNT Band will perform a variety of rock, funk, and pop songs during the party at Cactus Jack’s. Other highlights include green beer, drink specials, and corned beef and cabbage. The party starts at 8 p.m. Call 480-753-4733 for cover and more info.

