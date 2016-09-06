Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders Announce Tour and Phoenix Concert Date

Stevie Nicks Courtesy of Live Nation

One of Phoenix's prized musical daughters announced a solo tour today, and the first date will kick off in Phoenix.

Stevie Nicks, the mystical Fleetwood Mac singer, will launch tour on Tuesday, October 25, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix. She will be joined by the Pretenders, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band fronted by Chrissie Hynde.

They're calling it the 24 Karat Gold tour, after Nicks' 2014 album 24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault , which debuted at number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets go on sale Monday, September 12, at www.livenation.com. If you have an American Express credit or charge card, you can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, September 7, at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, September 11 at 10:00 p.m.

