Supersuckers' Eddie Spaghetti on Three Decades of Rock and Roll Delivery

If you have plans to catch the upcoming Supersuckers show, grab a nap first.

The band formed in 1988 and have been getting listeners fired up via blistering rock ’n’ roll tunes fused with country punk and raucous guitar rock for the better part of the last three decades, save for a few-year hiatus in 2009.

Already known for their rowdy musical nature, the band is in the early days of their Big Show Tour and they’re ready as ever to tear up a room with revved-up, fierce songs.

Eddie Spaghetti — the founding member who handles the bass and vocal duties — explains how they are ready to make the most of this 30-year milestone on stage. “We’re going to play a little country set to start the show off,” he tells us, “then we’ll follow that with some new songs from our upcoming record.”

When that’s done, don’t reach for your car keys. “After that, we’re going to play our first two records released on Sub Pop, The Smoke of Hell (1992) and La Mano Cornuda (1994), in their entirety.”

Those early releases are full of fan favorites like “Coattail Rider,” “Creepy Jackalope Eye,” and “On the Couch,” and as excited as Spaghetti and the band are to rock those classics, he says they couldn’t be prouder of the newest recording.

It’s titled Suck It and it comes out in September. The intention was to do five songs, but getting into the studio opened the floodgates. “That’s a good problem to have,” he says, “to end up with more songs than you thought. It was a flood of creativity.”

He feels that the band has excelled at not sucking after being together for so long. “It feels great to be as good at our job as we are after all these years. We know exactly what we need to do. There’s no fat to trim, no wasted movement.”

Spaghetti sees that as rare. “A lot of bands are good for the first couple of records, and then they start to stink. With us, I liken it to being like if we were carpenters for 30 years. After that much time, you’d be fucking good carpenters. It shouldn’t really be a surprise that we’re as good as we are this late in the game, but it is sometimes. It’s kind of like a little mini-miracle.”

He cites the current members as total assets. “The band now (“Metal” Marty Chandler and Dan “Thunder” Bolton on guitars, and Christopher “Chango” Von Streicher on drums) is finally as good as it’s always threatened to be. Everybody in the band makes sense.”

As thrilled as the team are about things, Spaghetti admits to sometimes feeling underappreciated. “I feel like we’re every bit as good as the Foo Fighters or U2, and I’m not saying anything bad about those bands, but I’ll put our body of work up against any of those bands, anytime.”

Though he ponders the way fame shakes down — “Why are Pearl Jam superstars?” — he isn’t letting it knock the wind from his sails. “If I were a bitter old fucker, I’d be all pissed off about it, but I’m not. I’m grateful that we still have a career after 30 years.”

Spaghetti isn’t easily broken; a few years ago he battled stage 3 throat cancer with fervor, coming out on the other side even more steeled. “There's no shortcuts. It's fight or flight. Having that positivity really helped get me through it.”

If you are hitting this rollicking show, Spaghetti has some advice for you: “Wear your clean underwear, ’cause we’re gonna rock your pants off.”

Supersuckers are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31 at The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road. Henchmen open the show. Tickets are $16 to $18 for 21 and older. Visit therebellounge.com.