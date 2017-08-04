Psst, We're Having a Beer Olympics Flash Sale

menu

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Lindsay Roberts
Quite possibly the most American Americans we've ever seen at a past Beer Olympics.EXPAND
Quite possibly the most American Americans we've ever seen at a past Beer Olympics.
Jim Louvau
Hey Phoenix, do you like beer? Have friends who like beer?

In honor of International Beer Day and International Friendship Day (on August 4 and 6, respectively), group tickets for New Times’ Beer Olympics are $20 off.

If you want to compete as part of a team, you and your pals can register as a group of four or more for $50, instead of $70. You'll get Beer Olympics headbands, access to a speedier check-in line, and a chance to vie for the coveted "Best Team Costume" title.

The boozy event returns to Tempe Marketplace on Friday, August 18. The evening of 21-and-over games — including giant beer pong, flip cup, and cornhole — runs from 8 to 11 p.m.

Play 10 games and you'll have a chance to win a trip to Vegas.

General admission tickets start at $15. They'll get you into the event, where you'll have access to the evening's game and entertainment offerings. You'll also get two drink tickets that can be used for Bud Light or Tito's Handmade Vodka cocktails, and you'll be entered to win the "Participation Award."

Designated driver tickets offer the same package for $10 — minus the drink tickets, of course.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketfly.

