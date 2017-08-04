Psst, We're Having a Beer Olympics Flash Sale

EXPAND Quite possibly the most American Americans we've ever seen at a past Beer Olympics. Jim Louvau

Hey Phoenix, do you like beer? Have friends who like beer?

In honor of International Beer Day and International Friendship Day (on August 4 and 6, respectively), group tickets for New Times’ Beer Olympics are $20 off.

If you want to compete as part of a team, you and your pals can register as a group of four or more for $50, instead of $70. You'll get Beer Olympics headbands, access to a speedier check-in line, and a chance to vie for the coveted "Best Team Costume" title.