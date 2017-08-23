The 7 Best Jukeboxes in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Here are 10 actual jukeboxes found across metro Phoenix, including this guy at the recently opened Gracie's Tax Bar. Benjamin Leatherman

In the hands of a capable coin-popper, an internet jukebox can be a great thing. A little far-out Tropicália? That sounds nice. Some classic funk from Parliament? Yes, please. The deep cuts cost more, but can really set the mood.

While we're not here to put down internet jukeboxes, we will say they rarely bring out the best sounds from a crowd. More often, they enable patrons to quickly hit play on the same shitty shit you heard scanning the radio dial on the drive to the bar.

Which is why we like old-school jukeboxes, the kind that demonstrate and reflect an establishment's taste (or lack thereof). We like jukeboxes stuffed with discs, or at least a well-pruned digital playlist. We like the idea of that glowing box in the corner actually saying something about where you are.