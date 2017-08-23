The 7 Best Jukeboxes in Metro Phoenix
|
Here are 10 actual jukeboxes found across metro Phoenix, including this guy at the recently opened Gracie's Tax Bar.
Benjamin Leatherman
In the hands of a capable coin-popper, an internet jukebox can be a great thing. A little far-out Tropicália? That sounds nice. Some classic funk from Parliament? Yes, please. The deep cuts cost more, but can really set the mood.
While we're not here to put down internet jukeboxes, we will say they rarely bring out the best sounds from a crowd. More often, they enable patrons to quickly hit play on the same shitty shit you heard scanning the radio dial on the drive to the bar.
Which is why we like old-school jukeboxes, the kind that demonstrate and reflect an establishment's taste (or lack thereof). We like jukeboxes stuffed with discs, or at least a well-pruned digital playlist. We like the idea of that glowing box in the corner actually saying something about where you are.
These 10 metro Phoenix jukeboxes do just that.
Gracie’s Tax Bar
711 North Seventh Avenue
602-366-0111
Established by Grace Perry, local business woman and former Landmine Marathon singer, Gracie’s Tax Bar is a 50-person, neighborhood-style watering hole in downtown Phoenix. Perry gave the jukebox a personal touch, and it includes The Descendants, The Clash, My Bloody Valentine, Otis Redding, Beach Boys, Johnny Cash, MC5, and of course, Landmine Marathon. You get 20 plays for $5.
|
Let the soothing tunes of The Beatles or Johnny Mathis take you back to a simpler time in the classic '50s soda shop.
Sara Weber
MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain
2303 North Seventh Street
602-262-5545
With a gorgeous, fully functioning Seeburg machine, MacAlpine's has vintage tunes on lock (and vintage-style everything else). Stocked with 45s by Fats Domino, Booker T. and The M.G.s, and Ricky Nelson, the songs are preceeded by a warm pop and crackle. Sure, anyone with a pinup calendar in mind can go for a vintage diner feel, but attention to detail — and the presence of actual vintage stuff — keeps MacAlpine's at the lead of the jukebox pack.
|
The beloved jukebox at Palo Verde Lounge has all your favorite classic rock, punk, and '90s country.
Lauren Cusimano
Palo Verde Lounge
1015 West Broadway Road, Tempe
480-968-9221
Palo is a punk rock kinda place, and the juke there has all the basics: retro heavy metal like Sabbath and proto-punk like The Stooges. You’ll also find classic rock faves like The Doors, Hendrix, and Led Zeppelin, and some '80s and '90s country like Brooks & Dunn and David Allen Coe. Owner Chuck doesn’t change the CDs too often, so you can typically plan your playlist in advance.
|
The Shady's jukebox has The Specials, The Buzzcocks, and some more Brit pop at the ready.
Courtesy of Shady's
Shady's Fine Ales & Cocktails
2701 East Indian School Road
602-956-8998
The two-tone cartoon character on Shady's sign tips nicely to the kind of music that stocks the jukebox: Brit pop, vintage alternative, mod, and punk classics. The unpretentious vibe of the place is well-suited to the sounds, which extend from soulful tunes by Al Green to morose alternative pop from The Smiths. Bonus: Compilations like Legend City and The Soul Side Of The Street (Hot Phoenix Soul Sides From The Vaults Of Hadley Murrell) 1964-1972 offer unparalleled vintage Phoenix sounds.
|
Have an '80s night any time you want at Swizzle Inn in Uptown.
Lauren Cusimano
Swizzle Inn
5835 North 16th Street, Suite A
602-277-7775
The Swizz is a neighborhood tavern meets dive bar meets happy hour hangout. Located on the southeast corner of a shopping plaza, Swizzle Inn features one pool table, one dartboard, one themed atrium (depending on the season), one horseshoe bar, and one jukebox. It features CDs befitting the crowd, like Van Halen, Michael Jackson, Willie Nelson, and The B-52s.
|
Wild out on the metal side of Cornish Pasty thanks to the jukebox at The Beast.
Lauren Cusimano
The Beast
960 West University Drive, #103, Tempe
480-894-6261
You might know this place as the dark, glowing-red metal bar on the southern end of the original Cornish Pasty location. The Beast oftentimes has The Cure playing over the speakers. However, if the compact disc-style jukebox is lit up, get your quarters ready for some speed metal, hardcore punk, and dark classics. You’re encouraged to line up early Metallica, Iron Maiden, Sisters of Mercy, AC/DC, and more.
|
TT Roadhouse and its jukebox of punk comps and outlaw country.
Lauren Cusimano
TT Roadhouse
2915 North 68th Street, Scottsdale
480-947-8723
With its laid-back biker vibe, TT Roadhouse is a nice place to chill. The jukebox is renowned, too, featuring CDs from The Misfits, The Clash, Elvis Costello, and The Specials. Arizona show promoter Tyler King put it best; "[There's] a few hidden gems that you have to be an insider to know the track number. Yes, you can 'Rick Roll' a roomful of weekend warrior bikers." That's our kind of jukebox warfare.
Editor's note: This post has been updated since it originally appeared in April 2012. Lauren Cusimano and Jason P. Woodbury contributed to this article.
Related Locations
1015 W. Broadway Rd.
Tempe, AZ 85282
2915 N. 68th St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
www.facebook.com/pages/TT-Roadhouse/277715827837
2701 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
2303 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85006
960 W. University Dr.
Tempe, AZ 85281
5835 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
