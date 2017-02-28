The 10 Best Bars to Take Out-of-Towners in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND The exterior of The Womack. Benjamin Leatherman

Your friends are heading into town and have asked you to show them around during their stay. You obviously want to give them a taste of how rad Phoenix is, so why not take them to some of the best bars in the city? Next time you have a visitor be sure to put the following 10 bars on your itinerary.

10. The Womack

Step back in time when you visit this 1960's nostalgia-laden mixology bar. With plush booths, a long bar, and low, mirrored ceiling, the ambiance at The Womack is straight-up sexy and cool. Jive to the sounds of funk, soul, and R&B as you delight in a classic cocktail like a Gin Rickey or Sidecar. Between the smooth drinks, swanky décor, and lack of windows, it's easy to forget that you're in the middle of Phoenix when hanging at this local spot.

EXPAND The exterior of and faux front entrance of the Little Woody. Benjamin Leatherman

9. The Little Woody

A large pair of neon eyes peering out from the side of the building lure you into a tiny gem otherwise known as The Little Woody. With wood paneling, log wallpaper, and red accent lighting throughout, the bar can be described as a lounge-like lodge. Their impressive selection of whiskey and scotch (for those of you into the harder stuff) makes it the perfect place to enjoy a nightcap. Not into whiskey? No sweat. Partake in a round of darts or plonk down at a table and let the libations flow. Claustrophobes beware, for this bar is small and fills up quickly. However, its intimate size makes it a great destination to meet new people. Your peepers will spot several owls during your visit, casually reminding you of your whereabouts.

Nicci Latino

8. The Rusty Spur Saloon

Officially registered as a historic landmark, The Rusty Spur was once the home of the very first Farmers' Bank of Scottsdale. While the vault may no longer hold cash, it's certainly well-stocked with plenty of booze. The former savings institution has been refashioned into a rowdy, drink slinging saloon. Slurp down a prickly pear margarita and enjoy live country music as you two-step your way into the night. With walls and ceilings that are covered in western memorabilia, license plates, and dollar bills, it's hard to not become fascinated by this local watering hole. Strangers quickly become friends at this quintessential country bar.

The Duce is a big space, and it offers a little bit of something for everyone. Sara Weber

7. The Duce

Easily the most eclectic bar on this list, The Duce offers an experience unlike any other. Complete with an indoor boxing ring, clothing boutique, restaurant (where everything is made from scratch), drug store soda fountain, and set of high school bleachers, this bar is spectacularly wacky! Take the edge off with a Tom Collins and prepare to hit the dance floor to shuffle and swing to some of the best classic jazz all night long.

EXPAND Valley Bar Melissa Fossum