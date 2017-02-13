The 10 Best Rock Drummers in Metro Phoenix in 2017

Bob Hoag Francisco Cordova

Phoenix is a hotbed for awesome musicians.

It seems like more and more bands from the Phoenix area are making it on the national and international stages. It is an exciting time to be a drummer in the Phoenix area, as there are truly more opportunities than there ever has been before.

Being a drummer and music teacher in this community for over 15 years now, and having had the opportunity to witness the mojo of all of these players live, I have studied the drummers of this city to no end, paying attention to all the little nuances that make each of them great and how they stand out from the rest of the pack. I am inspired and challenged by these players, as some of them have I have been watching closely for almost 20 years. Collectively, their careers melded together are worth 20 lifetimes.

Here are the 10 best drummers in Phoenix.

Pop Narkotic Jimi Giannatti

10. Zach Lind

I have been a fan of Jimmy Eat World for over two decades now, and throughout that entire course, I have been watching the one and only Zach Lind consistently bring big energy and fun, intricate rock beats to the table. I don't care how old "The Middle" is. His drum fill in that chorus is, without a doubt in this writer's opinion, a huge part to why that part still pops like no other. Zach reminds us that rock drumming is still a ton of fun while bringing those little nuances of air-tight dynamics that make his playing, and his band, continue to stand out from the rest.

Jeff Olsen 9. Jesse Kongos

is a very talented musician. In his work with his platinum-selling band Jesse Kongos is a very talented musician. In his work with his platinum-selling band KONGOS , Jesse's attention to detail in writing drum parts is integral to the band's ever-evolving and catchy sound. On the band's recent single " Take It From Me ," he is singing lead, laying down intricate and exciting hi-hat work, adding more cowbell, throwing those KONGOS-signature percussive hits together, and making it grow and drop at just the right times that make everything just feel huge. It's wild to see how Kongos has blown up. And from the drum world, if you listen to Jesse rocking, you can hear exactly why.





Luke Holland Vince Dwyer Photography

8. Luke Holland

Luke Holland is definitely the youngest guy on this list, without a doubt. And in the drum world that says a lot, because there is certainly no substitutetime and years of experience. However, this young man certainly breaks some of the molds with his skillful playing, speed work, and flashy chops. He does awesome YouTube videos of fun, popular songs, and he recently departed with AZ's own The Word Alive after three years of rocking fast, technical metal. He amazes with his double bass pedal,, and fill work. (Sidenote: Actually all awesome metal drummers amaze me with that.) Like it or not, that's hard and it's progressive. He is now currently gearing up for a tour with Jason Richardson , so we shall see what's next for Luke.

Al Pahanish Jr 7. Al Pahanish Jr.

Al Pahanish Jr. is certainly a pioneer in the drum world, being on the forefront of the "rap/rock/metal" sound that was so prevalent throughout the '90s. The former founding member and principle songwriter for Currently Al is molding the next generation of rock all stars at the Al Pahanish Jr. is certainly a pioneer in the drum world, being on the forefront of the "rap/rock/metal" sound that was so prevalent throughout the '90s. The former founding member and principle songwriter for Powerman 5000 certainly has his share of credentials under his belt, playing and recording with the likes of Cypress Hill and Martin Sexton and several others throughout his career. While having the pleasure of working side by side for two years with Al at School of Rock (2012 - 2014), Al once told me that when he first started at Berklee he "couldn't do a fill to save his life." A lot changed for Al. He, without a doubt, does some of the fastest and toughest single stroke rolls of anyone I know personally, and he does them cool as a cucumber. I dream of being that fast while he actually is that fast, and probably faster now.Al is molding the next generation of rockat the School of Rock in Scottsdale and plays with Boston-based punk band DYS . Still going strong today, this animal shows no signs of slowing down.