The 10 Best Songs About Cocaine

Disclaimer: I've never actually snorted cocaine, so I'm going to assume that Chuck Klosterman's description of it in Killing Yourself to Live is accurate: "It makes you feel like you're walking down the street—minding your own business—and the smartest, most attractive person you've ever met suddenly jumps out from behind a bush and gives you a compliment."





On the flipside: "Cocaine culture contains the worst of everything: the worst conversations, the worst friendships, and the worst kind of unspeakable joy." I could quote some more, but you really should just buy the book and read it yourself.

So, without further adieu, here are 10 songs about cocaine.

Eric Clapton- Cocaine

Admit it, when you saw that we were posting a list about cocaine, this chorus immediately popped into your head. I'll give credit where credit is due and point out that the song was originally written by JJ Cale, and believe it or not, it's an anti-cocaine song.

If you wanna get down, down on the ground, cocaine.

The Rolling Stones- Can't You Hear Me Knockin'



Most of Sticky Fingers is about drug use and it's arguably some of The Stones' greatest work. Coincidence? I think not.

Yeah, you got satin shoes Yeah, you got plastic boots Yall got cocaine eyes Yeah, you got speed-freak jive

Guns 'n Roses- My Michelle

Appetite for Destruction has a similar story to Sticky Fingers. "My Michelle" was written about a friend of the band who has since cleaned up her act, but had quite the, umm...interesting life in the '80s.

So you stay out late at night And you do your coke for free Drivin' your friends crazy With your life's insanity

Buckcherry- Lit Up

Drinking game: take a shot every time Josh Todd says "cocaine" in this video. On second thought, please don't. We don't want to encourage black-outs.

And yes I'm all, lit up again, flying I love the cocaine, I love the cocaine

Black Sabbath- Snowblind

Just look at Ozzy in this video.

Feeling happy in my vein Icicles are in my brain (cocaine)

Johnny Cash- Cocaine Blues

Here's The Man in Black singing about cocaine in Folsom freakin' Prison. Does it get any cooler than that? I didn't think so.

Got up next mornin' and I grabbed that gun Took a shot of cocaine and away I run Made a good run but I run too slow They overtook me down in Juarez Mexico.

Reverend Horton Heat- Bales of Cocaine

This song gives farmers hope that a low flying plane will dump some blow on their property.

So I loaded up them bales in my pick-em-up truck, Headed west for Dallas, where I would try my luck I didn't have a notion if I could sell 'em there, But, thirty minutes later, I was a millionaire...

Interpol- Rest My Chemistry

Klosterman calls Interpol a "semi-shitty" Brooklyn band, but they do have some experiences with coke, including some pretty awful withdrawals.

I haven't slept for two days I've bathed in nothing but sweat And I've made hallways scenes for things to regret.



Grandmaster Flash- White Lines

Apparently cocaine is super addictive, so if you're considering doing a line, take some advice from Melle Mel (and maybe dance instead).

My white lines go a long way Either up your nose or through your vein / With nothin' to gain except killin' your brain



Choking Victim- Crack Rock Steady

There are plenty of songs about cocaine, but what about crack? Apparently being high on crack makes people want to kill cops.

Crack Rock Steady! Are you ready to stop the rotten blue menace? Let's go kill us a cop.

Editor's Note: This story originally published on August 3, 2012, and was updated for publication on August 20, 2016.

