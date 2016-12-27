The 10 Most Bizarre Things K-Pop Fans Do

This year was finally the year Americans caught up to what the rest of the world has known for years—K-Pop is the best pop. As a K-Pop fan myself, I watched with interest as KCon was a success for the fifth year in L.A. (and second year in New York), the boy group BTS’ (Bangtan Boys) new album Wings hit a record-for-Korean-pop number 26 on the Billboard 200 chart, former 2NE1 rapper CL played on The Late Late Show with James Corden after signing with Scooter Braun, and Tinashe starred with boy group EXO’s Chanyeol on Far East Movement’s popular track “ Freal Luv.” But for those new to game , the fandom is almost as important as the idols themselves. Here’s a few things that, to a non-believer, might seem a bit outlandish, but to a K-Pop fan, is as normal as throwing your underwear at Justin Bieber.

1) Terms of Endearment

Before you start on your journey to becoming a K-Pop superfan, let’s start with a vocabulary lesson:

Bias: Your favorite member of your favorite group. Ex. I love all the boys in Seventeen, but Joshua Hong is my bias. I would take a bullet for him.

Leaving them locked in the basement/dungeon: When a label doesn't release anything by a group in a noticeable amount of time. Ex. I love the girl group Miss A, but they’ve been locked in the dungeon for over a year by their label JYP Entertainment. I hope they escape soon, and make a comeback.

Hwaiting: As in, "Fighting!" It's an English borrowed word that means that the idol or group is going through adversity and succeeding. Ex. Chanhyuk from Akdong Musician is doing military service as all young men in South Korea are required to do, but once completes his duty, you can bet AKMU will be hwaiting !

Aegyo: This word is basically the Korean version of the Japanese word “kawaii.” It’s the cute side of K-Pop, full of cutesy baby voices and coquettish facial expressions and gestures. Ex. Sungmin is by far the most aegyo member of Super Junior. He’s so adorable when he pretends to pout!

EXPAND Big Bang YG Entertainment

2) The Art of Fanwars

K-Pop fans are nothing if not loyal. Fans of American groups sometimes hate other artists—Katy Kats hate Swifties; Barbies (Nicki Minaj fans) hate Smilers (Miley Cyrus fans); Selenators hate Beliebers—but it's usually there’s drama behind it. In K-Pop, the Twice fandom (called “Once”) hates the I.O.I. fandom for no reason. Girls’ Generation’s Sones hate 2NE1’s Blackjacks. Big Bang’s V.I.P. hate Super Junior’s E.L.F.s (EverLasting Friends). This has been going on throughout K-Pop history: in the popular K-drama Reply 1997, the main character Shi-won loved her favorite boy group H.O.T. so much that she got into a fight against a Sechs Kies fan, perfectly illustrating perhaps the most famous rivalry from the 1990s. Usually, the bands themselves are actually friends. And then there's the internal group hate over biases, called " fanwars ." Don’t mess with a K-Pop fan.

3) Your Bias Is Showing

Picking a favorite member of the group isn't necessarily unique to K-Pop. Justin Timberlake was pretty much the favorite member of ‘NSYNC. And everyone had a different fave New Kid (mine was Jordan). And of course, it happens with One Direction. But K-Pop fans take it to a whole new level, creating mini-cottage industries around their favorite member. Take Girls’ Generation: each of their nine members has their own fandom (Jessica fans are called GorJESS Spazzers; Taeyeon fans are called Taegangers; et cetera), snatching up their favorite member’s solo albums, watching each of their favorite member’s TV appearances. But then each of the 14 sub-group pairings have fandoms—when Jessica and Tiffany team up for a song, they’re called JeTi, and their fans are called JeTidal Wave Surfers. They have every piece of merch, bootleg or otherwise, with their favorite idol’s face on it—everything from pillows to Tarot card decks.

4) Dancing for the Stars

Sure, dances come out of American pop songs—the Superman, the Dougie, the dab—but it's usually just one or two steps, repeated. K-Pop groups now make entire "choreography videos" for fans to learn the whole dance—with incredibly difficult moves the entire song. There are heated dance competitions, with thousands of contestants. Some cover dance stars even end up as idols, like Lisa from BLACKPINK, who was discovered at a cover dance contest in Thailand.

5) View-counter Strike