The 11 Best Hotel Bars With Live Music in Metro Phoenix
The Hyatt Scottsdale
Jim Louvau
Hanging out at hotels isn’t just for out-of-towners anymore. With stunning views, chic décor, craft cocktail menus and live local music, the Valley’s many
Niki D'Andrea
11. The Sheraton Grand Phoenix
The craft cocktails may be the real rock stars at District American Kitchen & Wine Bar in The Sheraton Grand Phoenix, but occasionally, you’d swear Michael Bublé was singing behind the big curtain that partitions a small stage area from the restaurant. But it’s Scott Keo, a SoCal-based Bublé tribute singer who performs here every so often. Or maybe it’s a Phoenix rock band, or a track from local DJ Jared Alan’s live mix. All we know for sure there’s a show every night but Sundays.
The lounge at the AC Hotel Tempe
Courtesy of AC Hotel Tempe
10. AC Hotel Tempe
The newest hotel in Tempe, a sleek boutique brand by Marriott, caters to business clientele and networking types, and yet it has one of the liveliest lobbies around. Ample electrical outlets built into the furniture in the AC Lounge allow people to work and play, tapping away at their laptops while listening to occasional live music in the AC Lounge and in the lobby during events.
Melinda's Alley
Lauren Saria
9. Renaissance Phoenix Downtown
Everybody loves a
Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Jim Louvau
8. Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
If you think
The W Scottsdale
Courtesy of W Hotels Worldwide
7. The W Scottsdale
If only our living rooms looked like The Living Room Lounge in The W Scottsdale hotel – so smart and stylish, gleaming with petrified wood from Indonesia, reflective glass and natural stone walls, and trendy furniture upholstered with vibrant, velvety fabrics. No wonder people linger in the lounge late into the night – after 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the place turns into a house party, with local DJs spinning dance hits and Phoenix rock acts like ShouTheory and Steve Ayotte jamming.
