The 11 Best Hotel Bars With Live Music in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND The Hyatt Scottsdale Jim Louvau

Hanging out at hotels isn’t just for out-of-towners anymore. With stunning views, chic décor, craft cocktail menus and live local music, the Valley’s many resorts and hotels make hip hangouts for locals, and music fans are in luck. Here are the top 10 hotels around the Valley where you can catch live music. You can check them out any time you like, and you may never want to leave.

EXPAND Niki D'Andrea

11. The Sheraton Grand Phoenix

The craft cocktails may be the real rock stars at District American Kitchen & Wine Bar in The Sheraton Grand Phoenix, but occasionally, you’d swear Michael Bublé was singing behind the big curtain that partitions a small stage area from the restaurant. But it’s Scott Keo, a SoCal-based Bublé tribute singer who performs here every so often. Or maybe it’s a Phoenix rock band, or a track from local DJ Jared Alan’s live mix. All we know for sure there’s a show every night but Sundays.

The lounge at the AC Hotel Tempe Courtesy of AC Hotel Tempe

10. AC Hotel Tempe

The newest hotel in Tempe, a sleek boutique brand by Marriott, caters to business clientele and networking types, and yet it has one of the liveliest lobbies around. Ample electrical outlets built into the furniture in the AC Lounge allow people to work and play, tapping away at their laptops while listening to occasional live music in the AC Lounge and in the lobby during events.

EXPAND Melinda's Alley Lauren Saria

9. Renaissance Phoenix Downtown

Everybody loves a speakeasy-feel , right? And there’s a whole lot of speakeasy feeling at Melinda’s Alley – a small lounge in the basement of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown, marked only by a single red light bulb, and open only after 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There’s frequently live music, but in true underground fashion, they rarely promote the shows (an exception being last summer, when Brooklyn-based alternative folk duo The Bergamot played in the space). So how do you get in the know? It’s best just to show up, but check the Melinda’s Alley Twitter account – maybe a little bird will tell you something.

EXPAND Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Jim Louvau

8. Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

If you think brass is loud, subject your ears to live bagpipes sometime. You can count on Scottish pipes at sunset, every sunset, at Westin Kierland. But wait, there’s more – in the resort’s Rim Lobby Lounge, there’s bagpipe-free live music by local acts, every Friday and Saturday night. Regular performers include singer-songwriter Erick Hasbun and harmonic female duo 76th Street.

EXPAND The W Scottsdale Courtesy of W Hotels Worldwide

7. The W Scottsdale

If only our living rooms looked like The Living Room Lounge in The W Scottsdale hotel – so smart and stylish, gleaming with petrified wood from Indonesia, reflective glass and natural stone walls, and trendy furniture upholstered with vibrant, velvety fabrics. No wonder people linger in the lounge late into the night – after 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the place turns into a house party, with local DJs spinning dance hits and Phoenix rock acts like ShouTheory and Steve Ayotte jamming.