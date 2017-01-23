menu

The 11 Best Hotel Bars With Live Music in Metro Phoenix

10 Best Record Stores in Metro Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The 11 Best Hotel Bars With Live Music in Metro Phoenix

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 9:54 a.m.
By Niki D'Andrea
The Hyatt ScottsdaleEXPAND
The Hyatt Scottsdale
Jim Louvau
A A

Hanging out at hotels isn’t just for out-of-towners anymore. With stunning views, chic décor, craft cocktail menus and live local music, the Valley’s many resorts and hotels make hip hangouts for locals, and music fans are in luck. Here are the top 10 hotels around the Valley where you can catch live music. You can check them out any time you like, and you may never want to leave.

The 11 Best Hotel Bars With Live Music in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Niki D'Andrea

11. The Sheraton Grand Phoenix
The craft cocktails may be the real rock stars at District American Kitchen & Wine Bar in The Sheraton Grand Phoenix, but occasionally, you’d swear Michael Bublé was singing behind the big curtain that partitions a small stage area from the restaurant. But it’s Scott Keo, a SoCal-based Bublé tribute singer who performs here every so often. Or maybe it’s a Phoenix rock band, or a track from local DJ Jared Alan’s live mix. All we know for sure there’s a show every night but Sundays.

The lounge at the AC Hotel Tempe
The lounge at the AC Hotel Tempe
Courtesy of AC Hotel Tempe

10. AC Hotel Tempe
The newest hotel in Tempe, a sleek boutique brand by Marriott, caters to business clientele and networking types, and yet it has one of the liveliest lobbies around. Ample electrical outlets built into the furniture in the AC Lounge allow people to work and play, tapping away at their laptops while listening to occasional live music in the AC Lounge and in the lobby during events.

Melinda's AlleyEXPAND
Melinda's Alley
Lauren Saria

9. Renaissance Phoenix Downtown
Everybody loves a speakeasy-feel, right? And there’s a whole lot of speakeasy feeling at Melinda’s Alley – a small lounge in the basement of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown, marked only by a single red light bulb, and open only after 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There’s frequently live music, but in true underground fashion, they rarely promote the shows (an exception being last summer, when Brooklyn-based alternative folk duo The Bergamot played in the space). So how do you get in the know? It’s best just to show up, but check the Melinda’s Alley Twitter account – maybe a little bird will tell you something.

Westin Kierland Resort & SpaEXPAND
Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Jim Louvau

8. Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
If you think brass is loud, subject your ears to live bagpipes sometime. You can count on Scottish pipes at sunset, every sunset, at Westin Kierland. But wait, there’s more – in the resort’s Rim Lobby Lounge, there’s bagpipe-free live music by local acts, every Friday and Saturday night. Regular performers include singer-songwriter Erick Hasbun and harmonic female duo 76th Street.

The W ScottsdaleEXPAND
The W Scottsdale
Courtesy of W Hotels Worldwide

7. The W Scottsdale
If only our living rooms looked like The Living Room Lounge in The W Scottsdale hotel – so smart and stylish, gleaming with petrified wood from Indonesia, reflective glass and natural stone walls, and trendy furniture upholstered with vibrant, velvety fabrics. No wonder people linger in the lounge late into the night – after 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the place turns into a house party, with local DJs spinning dance hits and Phoenix rock acts like ShouTheory and Steve Ayotte jamming.


Niki D'Andrea
Niki has covered subjects including drug culture, women's basketball, pirate radio stations, Scottsdale staycations, and fine wine. She has worked at both New Times and PHOENIX magazine, and is now a full-time freelancer.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >