menu

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! Arizona


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! Arizona

Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 2 p.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Satan has a posse.EXPAND
Satan has a posse.
Benjamin Leatherman
A A

BOO! Arizona at Rawhide this past weekend had everything you could want in a Halloween-themed electronic dance music festival.

There were loads of eerie decorations, including a ginormous skull onstage that loomed behind DJs, a cannonade of lasers lighting things up, a spooky atmosphere augmented by the bass-heavy sounds blasted by headliners Knife Party and Excision, and even kandi, albeit of the raver variety.

Our favorite part of the event, however, had to be all the costumes being worn by a majority of the attendees. It goes without saying that any event during the Halloween season is going to be heavy on costumes, which was certainly the case at BOO! Arizona. [slideshow-1]

Heck, it was practically a dress rehearsal of sorts for Halloween, allowing partiers to work out the kinks in their outfits for the holiday a couple of weeks from now, which happens to be one of the biggest party occasions of the year.

And while eye-catching outfits and brightly colored gear is sort of the norm at any EDM festival, more than half of the crowd at BOO! Arizona were dressed up or decked out for the occasion.

We witnessed several EDM-inspired getups, like Marshmello and Deadmau5 lookalikes, as well as more than a few devils, angels, and skeletons. And then there were the costumes that really caught our attention, including the following 25, which we consider to be the best at the event.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

A couple of grand old partiers.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Leela's partying like it's 2999.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Any tribute to David Bowie is aces in our book.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Who knew Deadpool was a raver at heart?

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Devil on the Dance Floor
Somehow, Satan got behind us.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Related Stories

Sorry, Rexy. Guess you can't fist-pump properly with those teeny-tiny arms. 

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Enchantment under the sea.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

When Kylo Ren isn't busy raging, he's apparently out raging. 

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

The secret that DC doesn't want you to know: Batman and the Joker are actually festie besties. #staywoke

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Eat your heart out, Barney. 

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Masks out for Harambe. 

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

They've actually got a cure for that now. 

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Do they have an "EDM festival" arena in Mortal Kombat X? If not, they should.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Spooky and sexy at the same time. 

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

He's rabbiting. 

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Surprisingly, there weren't all that many Harley Quinns at BOO! Arizona.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Sorry if we took out your mom with our car. Accidents happen.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

When we said we wanted to see Marshmello at BOO! Arizona, that's not what we meant. 

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

That's more like it.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Oh, poo. You'll always be number two in our book.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Not gonna lie, bruh. You're sorta freaking us out.

The 25 Best Costumes at BOO! ArizonaEXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Goku a go-go. 

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >