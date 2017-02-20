The 30 Best Places to Party During Spring Training 2017
|
Maya Day + NIght Club in Scottsdale is conveniently located next to Scottsdale Stadium.
Benjamin Leatherman
The ball game is over, the final out has been recorded, and the victorious team has finished dishing out high-fives and celebrating its big win.
Okay, now what?
You could head back to your hotel room, of course, or hang around the stadium in hopes of getting an autograph or two. Or you could check out some of the drinking, dancing, and
|
Westgate is home to a few post-game spots worth checking out.
Courtesy of Westgate Entertainment District
Camelback Ranch
10710 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 623-302-5000
Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox
McFadden’s: Think McFadden’s is an ordinary sports grill, albeit one with an Irish flair? Better think again, bub, as it definitely has more than flat screens and wings. Given its relative proximity to Camelback Ranch Park, this Westgate establishment is an opportune spot for post-game imbibing with numerous drink special available. Hang out long enough, however, and witness how the place really gets jumping at night as it turns into one big dance party complete with DJs, an up-tempo vibe, and plenty of eye candy.
9425 W. Coyotes Blvd., Glendale, 623-872-0022, www.mcfaddensglendale.com.
Yard House: They’re pretty sincere about their beer at Yard House, as evidenced by its jaw-dropping selection of more than a hundred different brews. The staff at the Westgate gastropub are happy to pour you any of the myriad ales, stouts, lagers, ciders, lambics, and other intoxicating beverages of the malt-and-hops variety they have on tap. Each can be had either by the pint (if you just need to whet your whistle) or in
9401 W. Westgate Blvd., Glendale, 623-872-3900.
Saddle Ranch:
9375 W. Coyotes Blvd., Glendale, 623-889-7770, www.thesaddleranch.com
|
The neon sign for famed Mesa dive bar the Hambone.
Benjamin Leatherman
Hohokam Stadium (Oakland A's)
1235 N. Center St., Mesa, 480-644-4451
Oakland A’s
Hambone: A neighborhood institution for generations (as evidenced by its vintage neon sign), the Hambone a place for booze pigs from all walks of life gather for cocktails and conversation. It’s visited by day drinkers eager to get an early start to their
903 E. Main St., Mesa, 480-833-9839.
Gabby’s: Day-drinkers and the neighborhood crowd are always welcome inside this renowned Mesa bar. Daylight, on the other hand, is not. Every single window at Gabby’s has been strategically covered, creating a darkened sanctuary for those eager to escape the sun’s rays, down a few brews, or dig into some deep-fried eats. The glow from numerous neon signs and a few big-screen TVs provides more than enough light to see, as well as drink, converse, and carouse.
635 N. Country Club Dr., Mesa, 480-827-9776.
|
Pixel-powered libations await at 8-Bit Aleworks in Avondale.
Benjamin Leatherman
Goodyear Ballpark
1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear, 623-882-3120
Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians
8-Bit Aleworks: This Avondale microbrewery located within a short driving distance of Goodyear Ballpark sports a nerdy vibe that even jocks will enjoy, especially if they’re into quality craft beer. Each of the six brews that are created in-house
1050 N. Fairway Dr., Avondale, 623-925-1650, www.facebook.com/8bitaleworks.
Roman’s Oasis: Located just down the road from Goodyear Ballpark, Roman’s is an oasis of Western kitsch where legions of laid-back folks in cowboy gear gather live country and Southern rock bands on weekend evenings. There's also karaoke four nights a week, from Thursday through Sunday, and never a cover. This expansive country bunker is comprised of four rooms filled with multiple bars, dance floors, pool tables, shuffleboard, video games, and endless amounts of knickknacks and Old West ephemera. Plus, the barkeeps and waitstaff are always loads of fun.
16825 W. Yuma Rd., Goodyear, 623-932-0922, www.romansoasis.com.
Augie’s Sports Bar: The staff at Augie’s location prides itself on offering good times and plenty of brews under the glow of multiple HDTVs. More than two-dozen screens broadcast games and matches, perfect for those who can't focus on just one sporting event at a time. Serious drinkers, take heed: a full bar is equipped with a wall of liquor and 16 beers on tap in case you're feeling parched. If you're seeking some competitive thrills, check out the Sunday trivia competition, where the competition is known to get fierce as teams duke it out like the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers for prizes like gift cards.
15605 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear, 623-932-0001, www.augiessportsgrill.com.
**
|
Benjamin Leatherman
Maryvale Baseball Park
3600 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix, 602-534-6449
Milwaukee Brewers
Westside Cocktail Lounge: As the old saying goes, you can't judge a book by its cover. And that's most certainly the case with this haunt. Though its stucco exterior may seem sparse, its vibrant interior is rich with both color and character. The cheap beer and well drinks get plenty of people through the door, but the amiable staff, numerous pool tables, rowdy karaoke sessions, free breakfasts on Sundays, and a jukebox filled with country songs
5114 W. Camelback Rd., Glendale, 623-934-1780.
Max's Sports Bar: It’s a five-mile trek from the Maryvale Baseball Park to Max’s, but well worth the drive for any hardcore sports fan due to its legendary treasure trove of memorabilia. More than 250 football helmets from a slew of NFL and college teams are on display in multiple glass cases and a wall of photos featuring some of its more well-known patrons. You can also catch up on the current day’s developments on any of the 100-plus TVs found throughout the establishment. There's also a separate room for off-track betting, in case you'd like to play the ponies.
6727 N. 47th Ave., Glendale, 623-937-1671, www.maxsglendale.com.
|
High-caliber fun awaits at Modern Round.
Courtesy of Modern Round
Peoria Sports Complex
16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, 623-773-8700
Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres
The Moon Saloon: Hidden among the corporate chain restaurants clustered around the Peoria Sports Complex
16554 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, 623-773-2424, www.themoonsaloon.com.
5930 W. Greenway Rd., Glendale, 602-938-9330, www.kimmyzongreenway.com.
Modern
8320 W. Mariners Way, Peoria, 623-388-6900, www.modernround.com.
**
|
Bikini-clad patrons of the first Release Pool Party of the season at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.
Benjamin Leatherman
Salt River Fields
7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, 480-270-5000
Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies
Talking Stick Resort: You won’t have to go very far to find some post-game party action close to Salt River Fields, thanks to the fact that Talking Stick is practically next door. The resort contains multiple
9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, 480-850-7777, www.talkingstickresort.com.
Handlebar-J: Cowpokes and country fans have been moseying into this honky-tonk hideout since the 1960s, back when Waylon Jennings was a regular and patrons rode up on horseback. These days, Handlebar-J’s sprawling bar still draws in the cowboy crowd with its rustic charms and raucous hootenannies. Take a swing on the enormous dance floor where twangy tunes are provided by the Herndon Brothers and other local crooners five nights a week. Or you can amble out to the patio and enjoy a tallboy in the great outdoors. Shucks, you might even wind up drinking next to a celebrity, like the time when Lyle Lovett stopped in for a spell.
7116 E. Becker Lane, Scottsdale, 480-948-0110, www.handlebarj.com.
Dirty Dogg Saloon: Infamously known for its weekly wet tee shirt contests on Wednesdays and the barely-there attire of the gorgeous bartenders who love to dance on the bar and hang from the rafters, the Dirty Dogg definitely lives up to its name. Oh, and the ceiling is decorated with lingerie that was probably peeled off at the bar. It has all the trappings of a strip club; without the full-on nudity or champagne room; and it's dark enough for shy patrons and voyeurs to remain incognito.
10409 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, 480-368-8095, www.dirtydoggsaloon.com.
Skeptical Chymist: Charming doesn’t even begin to describe this quaint public house, which resembles an old apothecary complete with rustic wooden furnishings, antique chemistry equipment, and thousands of vintage books lining the walls. It’s nowhere near as subdued as a library, however, especially when rollicking rock bands of the Celtic variety perform on weekends or after patrons get a snootful of its ample libations. Harp, Bass, Newcastle, Guinness, and numerous other import drafts are all on tap and there’s a surfeit of Irish booze and specialty cocktails available, all of which are definitely good for what ails you.
15688 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, 480-609-8677, www.skepticalchymist.com.
**
|
Partying by the pool at Maya Day and Nightclub.
Benjamin Leatherman
Scottsdale Stadium
7408 E. Osborn Rd., Scottsdale, 480-312-2586
San Francisco Giants
Maya Day & Nightclub: Feel like taking a dip after a game instead of hitting the showers? Starting the first weekend in March, Maya’s 17,600 square-foot outdoor pool will once again host its popular series of daytime swim parties that attract hundreds of revelers. Relax on one of its fancy cabanas, frolic in the water, or bend elbows at one of its three bars while nationally known DJs spin up electronic dance music and Top 40 hits. And don’t worry about bringing a towel, since the staff always have plenty on hand for everyone.
7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-625-0528, www.mayaclubaz.com.
Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey
4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale, 480-945-4200.
Bottled Blonde: This Scottsdale spot is nothing if not versatile. When the sun is out,
7340 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-970-1112, www.bottledblondeaz.com.
The Coach House: A decidedly no-frills watering hole that’s located in amid the razzle-dazzle of Scottsdale, this homespun dive has become a favorite joint for the stylish and the sleek to bend elbows in recent years when they’re in the mood to slum it. The Coach House, however, dates back much further than that. Built in 1959,
7011 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, 480-990-3433, www.coachhousescottsdale.com.
Sloan Park
2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Mesa, 480-668-0500
Chicago Cubs
Diamond’s Sports Grille: It’s been four months since the Chicago Cubs’ long-overdue World Series win and fans are still in a celebratory mood. And when they’re not cheering on their heroes at the ballpark, they’ll most likely gather at this Mesa bar keep the celebration going. Originally opened by the late
161 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, 480-844-3888, www.diamondssportsgrille.com
Woodshed II: Raise a toast to Arizona sports stars of yesteryear during your pre- or post-game festivities at this quaint Mesa tavern where framed photos of hometown heroes like Luis Gonzalez and Dick Van Arsdale cover the wood-paneled walls. You can fill your glass with any of the 30 different craft beers available at “The Shed” or one of its potent cocktails that the bartenders tend to pour fairly strong. The lively weekday happy hour runs until 7 p.m., which means there’s plenty of time to stop by and drink on the cheap, even if an afternoon game goes into extra innings.
430 N. Dobson Rd., Mesa, 480-844-7433.
Dave & Busters: You can experience both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat while playing any of the cutting-edge arcade games available at the Dave & Busters location at Tempe Marketplace. Situated two miles west of Sloan Park,
2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, 480-281-8456, www.daveandbusters.com/tempe.
|
Uptown Alley in Surprise offers bowling, plus a full-size arcade, two-story laser tag area, a Sports Theater, and a few bars.
Courtesy of Uptown Alley
Surprise Stadium
15930 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise, 623-222-2000
Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals
Boots &
14051 W. Grand Ave., Surprise, 623-214-2203.
Uptown Alley: If you’re still craving some competition, even after watching nine innings of baseball, this enormous entertainment complex features an arcade with 80 games, a 40-lane bowling alley, a two-story laser tag arena, and a billiards room. There’s also multiple bars and a "Sports Theater" containing a gigantic 20-foot-high projection screen that’s always tuned the latest action. Needless to say, there's no way you're going to be bored here. Game on.
13525 N. Litchfield Rd., Surprise, 623-975-7529, www.uptownalleysurprise.com.
|
Destructo performs at Shady Park in Tempe.
Benjamin Leatherman
Tempe Diablo Stadium
2200 W. Alameda Dr., Tempe, 480-350-5205
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
C.A.S.A.: One of
5 E. 6th St., Tempe, 480-557-8226, www.casatempe.com.
Shady Park: At first glance, Shady Park looks like yet another college bar neighboring Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. But its what’s inside that counts, right? As such, there’s a stylishly retro pizzeria, ramen joint, and vintage-inspired cocktail lounge with a sports bar atmosphere all located within Shady Park’s walls. And then there's the best part, the enormous open-air "bar park" and outdoor music venue out back that's ringed with trees and centered on a stage that’s featured local bands and touring electronic dance music artists, not to mention many wild nights.
26 E. University Dr., Tempe, 480-474-4222, www.facebook.com/shadyparktempe.
Casey Moore’s: More than just any old bar, Casey Moore’s is a veritable Tempe institution. The historic mainstay of the Maple-Ash neighborhood has served as the go-to hangout for Arizona State University students, hip kids, and neighborhood folks for decades. Sit on the wrap-around patio for year-round green and white twinkle lights while sipping any of its various import brews and whiskeys and conversing to your heart’s delight.
850 S. Ash Ave., Tempe, 480-968-9935, www.caseymoores.com.
Zuma Grill: Clustered near popular Mill Avenue hangouts Mill Cue Club and Fat Tuesday, the diminutive Zuma Grill attracts countless college co-eds after 10 p.m. when DJs take over the sound system, bottles start popping, and the place becomes a den of debauchery. Things can get a bit cozy, bordering on cramped, at times often resulting in crowding out on the matchbook-sized sidewalk patio and a huge line to get in. Being dressed to impress is recommended, especially if you’d like to get the nod from security. 605 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-6775, www.facebook.com/zumamillave.
