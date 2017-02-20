The 30 Best Places to Party During Spring Training 2017

EXPAND Maya Day + NIght Club in Scottsdale is conveniently located next to Scottsdale Stadium. Benjamin Leatherman

The ball game is over, the final out has been recorded, and the victorious team has finished dishing out high-fives and celebrating its big win.

Okay, now what?

You could head back to your hotel room, of course, or hang around the stadium in hopes of getting an autograph or two. Or you could check out some of the drinking, dancing, and partying thrills happening at the bars, clubs, and other establishments in the vicinity of each of the 10 spring training stadiums around the Valley, including the following 30 spots.

EXPAND Westgate is home to a few post-game spots worth checking out. Courtesy of Westgate Entertainment District

Camelback Ranch

10710 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 623-302-5000

Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox

McFadden’s: Think McFadden’s is an ordinary sports grill, albeit one with an Irish flair? Better think again, bub, as it definitely has more than flat screens and wings. Given its relative proximity to Camelback Ranch Park, this Westgate establishment is an opportune spot for post-game imbibing with numerous drink special available. Hang out long enough, however, and witness how the place really gets jumping at night as it turns into one big dance party complete with DJs, an up-tempo vibe, and plenty of eye candy.

9425 W. Coyotes Blvd., Glendale, 623-872-0022, www.mcfaddensglendale.com.

Yard House: They’re pretty sincere about their beer at Yard House, as evidenced by its jaw-dropping selection of more than a hundred different brews. The staff at the Westgate gastropub are happy to pour you any of the myriad ales, stouts, lagers, ciders, lambics, and other intoxicating beverages of the malt-and-hops variety they have on tap. Each can be had either by the pint (if you just need to whet your whistle) or in the a half-yard glass (if you’re feeling bold).

9401 W. Westgate Blvd., Glendale, 623-872-3900.

Saddle Ranch: A haute honky-tonk that serves up down-home kitsch with a rock 'n' roll flair. While Western décor and memorabilia also dominates the interior, don't expect to find too many patrons sporting 10-gallon hats or giant belt buckles. Much like its Scottsdale counterpart, this chic saloon is populated by plenty of hip and fashionable clubgoers sipping suds, supping on steaks, or socializing around the outdoor fire pits. They’ve also got a mechanical bull.

9375 W. Coyotes Blvd., Glendale, 623-889-7770, www.thesaddleranch.com

EXPAND The neon sign for famed Mesa dive bar the Hambone. Benjamin Leatherman

Hohokam Stadium (Oakland A's)

1235 N. Center St., Mesa, 480-644-4451

Oakland A’s

Hambone: A neighborhood institution for generations (as evidenced by its vintage neon sign), the Hambone a place for booze pigs from all walks of life gather for cocktails and conversation. It’s visited by day drinkers eager to get an early start to their imbibery (courtesy of the bar’s 6 a.m. happy hour), as well as anyone looking to unwind after a hard day’s labor. And the drink deals are plentiful, as evidences by the fact that folks here spend as much time at the bar as they do drinking and playing pool on any of its six available tables.

903 E. Main St., Mesa, 480-833-9839.

Gabby’s: Day-drinkers and the neighborhood crowd are always welcome inside this renowned Mesa bar. Daylight, on the other hand, is not. Every single window at Gabby’s has been strategically covered, creating a darkened sanctuary for those eager to escape the sun’s rays, down a few brews, or dig into some deep-fried eats. The glow from numerous neon signs and a few big-screen TVs provides more than enough light to see, as well as drink, converse, and carouse.

635 N. Country Club Dr., Mesa, 480-827-9776.

Pixel-powered libations await at 8-Bit Aleworks in Avondale. Benjamin Leatherman

Goodyear Ballpark

1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear, 623-882-3120

Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians

8-Bit Aleworks: This Avondale microbrewery located within a short driving distance of Goodyear Ballpark sports a nerdy vibe that even jocks will enjoy, especially if they’re into quality craft beer. Each of the six brews that are created in-house feature geeky names like Hopsassin’s Creed and Black Mage and a huge variety of of old-school Nintendo and Super Nintendo games can also be played at the bar. They’ve even got a few classic baseball titles available, including Ken Griffey Jr.'s Winning Run. Score!

1050 N. Fairway Dr., Avondale, 623-925-1650, www.facebook.com/8bitaleworks.

Roman’s Oasis: Located just down the road from Goodyear Ballpark, Roman’s is an oasis of Western kitsch where legions of laid-back folks in cowboy gear gather live country and Southern rock bands on weekend evenings. There's also karaoke four nights a week, from Thursday through Sunday, and never a cover. This expansive country bunker is comprised of four rooms filled with multiple bars, dance floors, pool tables, shuffleboard, video games, and endless amounts of knickknacks and Old West ephemera. Plus, the barkeeps and waitstaff are always loads of fun.

16825 W. Yuma Rd., Goodyear, 623-932-0922, www.romansoasis.com.

Augie’s Sports Bar: The staff at Augie’s location prides itself on offering good times and plenty of brews under the glow of multiple HDTVs. More than two-dozen screens broadcast games and matches, perfect for those who can't focus on just one sporting event at a time. Serious drinkers, take heed: a full bar is equipped with a wall of liquor and 16 beers on tap in case you're feeling parched. If you're seeking some competitive thrills, check out the Sunday trivia competition, where the competition is known to get fierce as teams duke it out like the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers for prizes like gift cards.

15605 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear, 623-932-0001, www.augiessportsgrill.com.

Benjamin Leatherman

Maryvale Baseball Park

3600 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix, 602-534-6449

Milwaukee Brewers

Westside Cocktail Lounge: As the old saying goes, you can't judge a book by its cover. And that's most certainly the case with this haunt. Though its stucco exterior may seem sparse, its vibrant interior is rich with both color and character. The cheap beer and well drinks get plenty of people through the door, but the amiable staff, numerous pool tables, rowdy karaoke sessions, free breakfasts on Sundays, and a jukebox filled with country songs are also draws . Make sure you've got plenty of bills in your wallet, since the place is cash-only.

5114 W. Camelback Rd., Glendale, 623-934-1780.

Max's Sports Bar: It’s a five-mile trek from the Maryvale Baseball Park to Max’s, but well worth the drive for any hardcore sports fan due to its legendary treasure trove of memorabilia. More than 250 football helmets from a slew of NFL and college teams are on display in multiple glass cases and a wall of photos featuring some of its more well-known patrons. You can also catch up on the current day’s developments on any of the 100-plus TVs found throughout the establishment. There's also a separate room for off-track betting, in case you'd like to play the ponies.

6727 N. 47th Ave., Glendale, 623-937-1671, www.maxsglendale.com.

EXPAND High-caliber fun awaits at Modern Round. Courtesy of Modern Round

Peoria Sports Complex

16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, 623-773-8700

Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres

The Moon Saloon: Hidden among the corporate chain restaurants clustered around the Peoria Sports Complex is this friendly mom-and-pop sports bar with a yen for Chicago teams, cheap drinks, and a convivial vibe. Another plus? It’s within pitching distance from the stadium. Sit in one of its many red vinyl booths on a weekday from 3 to 6 p.m., and you can score $2 off well drinks, house wines, and draft pints. Be warned, however: it’s sometimes gets a little packed when the Cubs or White Sox are visiting either the Padres or Mariners.

16554 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, 623-773-2424, www.themoonsaloon.com.

Kimmyz : A neighborhood bar with a flair for rock ‘n’ roll, Kimmyz packs plenty of rollicking fun into its west side strip mall location. Comfy booths line the long southern wall, proving a fine vantage point from which to scope out the bands or engage in some people watching. The bar's positioned on a slightly elevated platform, and requisite pool tables and dartboards have their own separate nooks , so there's no awkward overlap. Affordable domestic beers and well drinks during happy hour make it even better.

5930 W. Greenway Rd., Glendale, 602-938-9330, www.kimmyzongreenway.com.

Modern Round: Feeling frustrated after a hard-fought Padres or Mariners loss? Take out your frustrations at this stylish “shooting lounge” in the P83 Entertainment District where you can use light guns resembling tactical firearms to blast swamp creatures, mutant spiders, or other virtual characters. A total of 20 private nooks are situated inside Modern Round, each outfitted with seating for up to six, a wall-sized projection screen, and more than 40 different games of a duck-hunting, target-shooting, or zombie-killing variety. There’s a full bar, too, with top-shelf booze, brews, and hand-crafted cocktails, just in case you want to get loaded while you’re getting loaded.

8320 W. Mariners Way, Peoria, 623-388-6900, www.modernround.com.

EXPAND Bikini-clad patrons of the first Release Pool Party of the season at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. Benjamin Leatherman

Salt River Fields

7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, 480-270-5000

Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies

Talking Stick Resort: You won’t have to go very far to find some post-game party action close to Salt River Fields, thanks to the fact that Talking Stick is practically next door. The resort contains multiple drinkeries and spots geared to a variety of tastes, ranging from sports bars and cocktail lounges to a tony cigar parlor with more than 70 whiskeys and scotches in stock. There’s also the Degree 270 nightclub up on the 14th floor that’s open on the weekend with high-energy sounds from local DJs, a dance floor teeming with the young and beautiful, and panoramic views.

9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, 480-850-7777, www.talkingstickresort.com.

Handlebar-J: Cowpokes and country fans have been moseying into this honky-tonk hideout since the 1960s, back when Waylon Jennings was a regular and patrons rode up on horseback. These days, Handlebar-J’s sprawling bar still draws in the cowboy crowd with its rustic charms and raucous hootenannies. Take a swing on the enormous dance floor where twangy tunes are provided by the Herndon Brothers and other local crooners five nights a week. Or you can amble out to the patio and enjoy a tallboy in the great outdoors. Shucks, you might even wind up drinking next to a celebrity, like the time when Lyle Lovett stopped in for a spell.

7116 E. Becker Lane, Scottsdale, 480-948-0110, www.handlebarj.com.

Dirty Dogg Saloon: Infamously known for its weekly wet tee shirt contests on Wednesdays and the barely-there attire of the gorgeous bartenders who love to dance on the bar and hang from the rafters, the Dirty Dogg definitely lives up to its name. Oh, and the ceiling is decorated with lingerie that was probably peeled off at the bar. It has all the trappings of a strip club; without the full-on nudity or champagne room; and it's dark enough for shy patrons and voyeurs to remain incognito.

10409 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, 480-368-8095, www.dirtydoggsaloon.com.

Skeptical Chymist: Charming doesn’t even begin to describe this quaint public house, which resembles an old apothecary complete with rustic wooden furnishings, antique chemistry equipment, and thousands of vintage books lining the walls. It’s nowhere near as subdued as a library, however, especially when rollicking rock bands of the Celtic variety perform on weekends or after patrons get a snootful of its ample libations. Harp, Bass, Newcastle, Guinness, and numerous other import drafts are all on tap and there’s a surfeit of Irish booze and specialty cocktails available, all of which are definitely good for what ails you.

15688 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, 480-609-8677, www.skepticalchymist.com.

EXPAND Partying by the pool at Maya Day and Nightclub. Benjamin Leatherman

Scottsdale Stadium

7408 E. Osborn Rd., Scottsdale, 480-312-2586

San Francisco Giants

Maya Day & Nightclub: Feel like taking a dip after a game instead of hitting the showers? Starting the first weekend in March, Maya’s 17,600 square-foot outdoor pool will once again host its popular series of daytime swim parties that attract hundreds of revelers. Relax on one of its fancy cabanas, frolic in the water, or bend elbows at one of its three bars while nationally known DJs spin up electronic dance music and Top 40 hits. And don’t worry about bringing a towel, since the staff always have plenty on hand for everyone.

7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-625-0528, www.mayaclubaz.com.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row: The original location of recording artist Dierks Bentley’s mini-chain of namesake bars was designed with the country party crowd in mind, although city slickers are definitely welcome, too. If you’re eager to “tip it on back” like Bentley suggests in his signature song, there are six themed boilermakers (including "Redneck Mouthwash" and "Working Class Hero”) and a dozen specialty cocktails on the menu. It’s posh booths are outfitted with tabletop taps that dispense liquor and beer. It comes in handy when the place is shoulder-to-shoulder during weekend concerts and dance parties and its harder to amble up to the bar.

4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale, 480-945-4200.

Bottled Blonde: This Scottsdale spot is nothing if not versatile. When the sun is out, its a posh beer garden, pizzeria, and chill day-drinking haven with an expansive patio that’s especially popular during spring training or when the weather’s nice. After dark, it transforms into a vibrant nightlife destination serving up high-energy dance music and bottle service to stylishly dressed twenty-somethings eager to get their groove on.

7340 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-970-1112, www.bottledblondeaz.com.

The Coach House: A decidedly no-frills watering hole that’s located in amid the razzle-dazzle of Scottsdale, this homespun dive has become a favorite joint for the stylish and the sleek to bend elbows in recent years when they’re in the mood to slum it. The Coach House, however, dates back much further than that. Built in 1959, its a certifiable landmark that has served up spirits to generations of drinkers. It's packed to the low-slung rafters most nights (even more so on weekends and during spring training) with crowds angling to get their drink on either inside at the tiny main bar or outside on the patio.

7011 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, 480-990-3433, www.coachhousescottsdale.com.

Sloan Park

2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Mesa, 480-668-0500

Chicago Cubs

Diamond’s Sports Grille: It’s been four months since the Chicago Cubs’ long-overdue World Series win and fans are still in a celebratory mood. And when they’re not cheering on their heroes at the ballpark, they’ll most likely gather at this Mesa bar keep the celebration going. Originally opened by the late Haray Caray and fellow Cubs announcer Steve Stone, its a Mecca for the Cubbie faithful that’s adorned with murals of legendary players and a museum-worthy collection of memorabilia. You can even catch a free shuttle to and from Sloan Park, provided you nabbed tickets before all the team’s spring training home games were sold out. If not, console yourself by watching along at Diamond’s and partaking in its 1 to 7 p.m. happy hour.

161 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, 480-844-3888, www.diamondssportsgrille.com

Woodshed II: Raise a toast to Arizona sports stars of yesteryear during your pre- or post-game festivities at this quaint Mesa tavern where framed photos of hometown heroes like Luis Gonzalez and Dick Van Arsdale cover the wood-paneled walls. You can fill your glass with any of the 30 different craft beers available at “The Shed” or one of its potent cocktails that the bartenders tend to pour fairly strong. The lively weekday happy hour runs until 7 p.m., which means there’s plenty of time to stop by and drink on the cheap, even if an afternoon game goes into extra innings.

430 N. Dobson Rd., Mesa, 480-844-7433.

Dave & Busters: You can experience both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat while playing any of the cutting-edge arcade games available at the Dave & Busters location at Tempe Marketplace. Situated two miles west of Sloan Park, its as glitzy and flashy as a casino and is filled with distractions aplenty. In addition to all the electronic games contained within its enormous “Million Dollar Midway,” it also boasts a billiards lounge, an upstairs bowling alley, and two bars. Each offers an extensive menu of colorful specialty cocktails and plenty of room for all sorts of social rites and celebrations.

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, 480-281-8456, www.daveandbusters.com/tempe.

EXPAND Uptown Alley in Surprise offers bowling, plus a full-size arcade, two-story laser tag area, a Sports Theater, and a few bars. Courtesy of Uptown Alley

Surprise Stadium

15930 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise, 623-222-2000

Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals

Boots & Bourbon: Blending a whole lot of country and a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll, this joint in the heart of Surprise provides down-home thrills with a smile to anyone who ambles through the door. As its name implies, both boot- scootin ’ fun and an ample selection of spirits (including 11 specialty bourbon and whiskey cocktails) are available. Local bands of the country and Southern rock variety do plenty of hootin’ and hollerin’ during there performances on weekends and there’s also weekly line-dancing sessions, pardner , if you’re fleet of foot.

14051 W. Grand Ave., Surprise, 623-214-2203.

Uptown Alley: If you’re still craving some competition, even after watching nine innings of baseball, this enormous entertainment complex features an arcade with 80 games, a 40-lane bowling alley, a two-story laser tag arena, and a billiards room. There’s also multiple bars and a "Sports Theater" containing a gigantic 20-foot-high projection screen that’s always tuned the latest action. Needless to say, there's no way you're going to be bored here. Game on.

13525 N. Litchfield Rd., Surprise, 623-975-7529, www.uptownalleysurprise.com.

EXPAND Destructo performs at Shady Park in Tempe. Benjamin Leatherman

Tempe Diablo Stadium

2200 W. Alameda Dr., Tempe, 480-350-5205

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

C.A.S.A.: One of the more unique spots in Tempe, if not the entire Valley, C.A.S.A. is a two-part joint that offers twice the drinks, DJs, and dancing. There’s the SunBá, the double-decker open air outdoor bar perched along a sidewalk that’s adorned with flocks of umbrellas, scores of overhead fans, and a heavy-duty misting system to keep everyone chill in warmer climes. It’s connected by a clandestine alleyway to a quirky indoor lounge with leatherette booths, retro decor, and a party-friendly vibe.

5 E. 6th St., Tempe, 480-557-8226, www.casatempe.com.

Shady Park: At first glance, Shady Park looks like yet another college bar neighboring Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. But its what’s inside that counts, right? As such, there’s a stylishly retro pizzeria, ramen joint, and vintage-inspired cocktail lounge with a sports bar atmosphere all located within Shady Park’s walls. And then there's the best part, the enormous open-air "bar park" and outdoor music venue out back that's ringed with trees and centered on a stage that’s featured local bands and touring electronic dance music artists, not to mention many wild nights.

26 E. University Dr., Tempe, 480-474-4222, www.facebook.com/shadyparktempe.

Casey Moore’s: More than just any old bar, Casey Moore’s is a veritable Tempe institution. The historic mainstay of the Maple-Ash neighborhood has served as the go-to hangout for Arizona State University students, hip kids, and neighborhood folks for decades. Sit on the wrap-around patio for year-round green and white twinkle lights while sipping any of its various import brews and whiskeys and conversing to your heart’s delight.

850 S. Ash Ave., Tempe, 480-968-9935, www.caseymoores.com.

Zuma Grill: Clustered near popular Mill Avenue hangouts Mill Cue Club and Fat Tuesday, the diminutive Zuma Grill attracts countless college co-eds after 10 p.m. when DJs take over the sound system, bottles start popping, and the place becomes a den of debauchery. Things can get a bit cozy, bordering on cramped, at times often resulting in crowding out on the matchbook-sized sidewalk patio and a huge line to get in. Being dressed to impress is recommended, especially if you’d like to get the nod from security. 605 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-6775, www.facebook.com/zumamillave.

