The 30 Best Saint Patrick's Day 2017 Parties in Phoenix

When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day in the Valley, a few things are a given. Green beer will be in abundance, as will silly hats, Guinness necklaces, plates of corned beef and cabbage, shamrocks, and braggadocious claims of Emerald Isle ancestry, albeit real or imagined. You might even spy a leprechaun, depending on how much you’ve imbibed.

It’s all a part of the fun of the annual drinking holiday, where everyone’s Irish (if only for a day) and every bar, public house, and drinkery in the metro Phoenix area has some sort of party happening. And this year, the craic (the Celtic term for “a good time”) will be mightier than ever, as St. Pat’s will occur on a Friday, thus allowing certain hard drinkers to stretch things out into a two- or three-day bender. And while a majority of the events and celebrations will take place on the holiday itself, a few parties will also happen throughout that particular weekend.

Needless to say, there will be plenty of partying around town in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Here’s a look at some of the best.

St. Patrick’s Day Irish Faire at Margaret T. Hance Party

It wouldn’t be a St. Pat’s without this traditional fete of all things associated with the Emerald Isle. This year’s event is a bit different, since it takes place several days before the holiday on Saturday, March 11. Everything else remains the same, however., as it will offer an afternoon of Irish musicians and dancers, as well as games, craftsman and vendor booths, genealogy displays, and the chance to tour the “1916 Commemorative Exhibition” that’s currently featured at the cultural center’s McClelland Library. The Irish Faire runs until 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and teens, $8 for seniors and military, and free for kids 12 and under. Call 602-258-0109.

St. Patrick’s Day Street Party at Seamus McCaffrey’s

Downtown Phoenix pub Seamus McCaffrey’s and its yearly street party are the stuff of local St. Paddy’s Day lore. It’s no wonder, considering both have been around for a quarter century and have quite literally served generations of Valley drinkers. Seamus’ proprietors are planning a big blowout in honor of the party’s 25th anniversary this year and are promising a mix of live music and entertainment from Irish-oriented acts (including several special guest appearances), a large beer garden, giveaways, a special menu, and more. 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., $10. Call 602-253-6081.

Pre-Saint Patrick’s Day Irish Folk Rock Party at Yucca Tap Room

Folk punk of the Celtic variety and otherwise will take center stage at the Yucca Tap on Wednesdnay, March 15, during what’s certain to be a lively showcase of local talent. It will be headlined by the Bloody Rogue Bastards, a five-piece rock band specializing in “rowdy drinking music,” and also feature such like-minded acts as Whiskey and the Barrels, Andy Warpigs, and the Rugged Rogues. As you’d expect, there will also be drink specials. The performances start at 8 p.m. As is the case with most Yucca shows, admission is free.

Saint Patrick’s Day at Rosie McCafrey’s

The St. Patrick’s Day festivities will start early and last well into the night at this famed Phoenix pub. A live broadcast by 99.9 KEZ’s morning show Beth & Friends kicks things off at 6 a.m., followed by a day filled with entertainment, games, revelry, and (of course) plenty of import booze and brews. Live music starts at 11 a.m., and will feature performances by the Brazenheads, Seanachie, and the Whisky Rats. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Arizona Law Enforcement Emerald Society. Call 602-241-1916 for cover.

The Blunt Club at Crescent Ballroom

The beat-slinging turntablists and paint-slinging artists of the Blunt Club will convene at the Crescent for a special St. Patrick’s Day edition of the famed hip-hop night. Local DJs Jorge Melo and Logan “Element” Howard will be in the mix, along with Blunt Club resident Pickster One, all while painters like Erika Jaynes, RVSO, Jay Smiley, and Leter One put their brushes to work during live art sessions. The beats begin dropping at 9 p.m. Admission is $5.

Pot of Gold Music Festival 2017 at Rawhide Event Center

Good news for local Flogging Molly fans: After a three-year absence, they’re resuming their tradition of performing in the Valley in honor of the Irish drinking holiday. The famed Celtic rock band is scheduled to appear during the second night of the Pot of Gold Music Festival, the massive two-day outdoor concert event at Rawhide over St. Patrick’s Day weekend that will star a huge assortment of rock, punk, indie, and hip-hop acts. The first night of the festival on Saturday, March 17, will feature rappers G-Eazy, Desiigner, Action Bronson, Rae Sremmurd, and Smokepurpp on one stage, all while Sublime With Rome, 311, Matisyahu, Mystic Roots Band, and Katchafire hold it down on a second stage. Flogging Molly will co-headline an equally loaded lineup on Saturday, March 18, along with Death Cab for Cutie, NOFX, Fitz and the Tantrums, Less Than Jake, X Ambassadors, and several other notable bands. Performances start at noon, and general admission is $69 each day. Two-day GA passes are also available for $130, and VIP access (which feature a number of perks) is $200-$350.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party at Fibber Magee’s

The folks at this Chandler pub ain’t fibbing when they brag about the size of their St. Patrick’s Day block party. (Trust us.) A big portion of their parking lot is fenced off for the affair, which features indoor and outdoor bars, games, prizes, promo giveaways, and other distractions. The live music lineup includes gigs by Wide Awake at 11:30 a.m., the Brazen Heads at 3 p.m., and Cockswain at 7 p.m. on the outdoor stage. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $10 after 2 p.m.

ShamRockFest AZ at Dr. AJ Chandler Park

A large portion of Dr. AJ Chandler Park and the adjacent Murphy’s Law Irish Pub will be encompassed by this evening-long festival and party featuring music from 2 Tone Lizard Kings, Volatile Minds, Retro Connection, RadioFix, and August in Stereo. Other highlights include such humorous competitions as Lucky Charms-eating and stein-holding contests, cabbage bowling, and money grabs. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online for $8-$20. Call 480-812-1588 for more information.

Aunt Chilada’s Saint Patrick’s Day Party

A four-leaf clover or two might come in handy when attending the “Get Lucky” party at Aunt Chilada’s on St. Patrick’s Day. The event will feature plenty of casino-style games such as blackjack and roulette, all of which offer funny money that can be exchanged for prizes. Meanwhile, DJ Dirty Brit will serve up hot spins of the Top 40 variety. The event starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $10.

Big Irish Party at Tilted Kilt

The Tempe location of Tilted Kilt will go all out with this massive event and parking lot party (hence it’s name) that is being touted as an “action-packed day of activities.” Leprechauns and bagpipers will both be in attendance, as will local musicians, promo girls, and tons of revelers wearing festive green clothing. The day starts at 9 a.m. with breakfast and a slate of live music (including performers and bands like Valley Vibes, Carvin Jones, and Tommy Price and the Stilettos) beginning at 11 a.m. Four outdoor bars will dispense green beer and whiskey shots, an Irish Hooley menue will be served, and 100 commemorative steins filled with prizes will be awarded throughout the day. The party runs from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is free.

Saint Patrick’s Day at Padre Murphy’s

A virtual three-ring circus of libations and live entertainment will take place underneath a big top tent that will be situated in Padre Murphy’s parking lot on St. Patrick’s Day. Inside the 16,000 square-foot structure, you’ll find various clowns, face-painters, traditional Irish dancers, vendors serving corned beef and cabbage, a few different bars, and maybe even a leprechaun or two. A daylong lineup of entertainment starts at 12:30 p.m. with Brid Dowler and the Big Fellahs, followed by the Michael Patrick Gallagher Step Dancers at 2 p.m., Rick Lenzi and the Roustabouts at 3:30 p.m., J. David Sloan and Western Bred at 5 p.m., the Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band at 6:30 p.m., the Herndon Brothers with Colleen Callahan and others at 7 p.m., and Las Vegas-based band Status at 9:30 pm. The party starts at 10 a.m. Call 602-547-9406 for cover.

Saint Patrick’s Day Block Party at Skeptical Chymist

A massive block party with all the trappings of an Irish-style celebration (including indoor and outdoor bars, promo giveaways, games, and a repast of traditional food and drink) will be offered at Skeptical Chymist on March 17. Oh yeah, there’s also live music, courtesy of Lenny Kelleher starting at noon, Spirited Lads at 3 p.m., and the Brazen Heads at 8 p.m. Pro tip: Get there early, since things fill up fast. 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., $10 after 2 p.m. Call 480-609-8677.

Marmalade Skies at Cactus Jack’s Bar

It won’t be another day in the life when local Beatles tribute act Marmalade Skies takes the stage at Cactus Jack’s as the featured entertainment at its St. Paddy’s Day party. The six-member ensemble features more than 100 different songs by the Fab Four in its repertoire, including a slew of deep cuts and B-sides. The magical mystery tour starts at 8 p.m., and a variety of drink specials will be offered. There’s a $10 cover. Call 480-753-4733.

Ebinezer at Wasted Grain

Shamrock ’n’ roll at this Scottsdale spot on St. Patrick’s Day along with local alternative band Ebinezer while partaking in $4 green beers, $5 green tea shots, and other specials. 9 p.m., free. Call 480-970-0500.

Saint Patrick’s Day at Rúla Búla

As one might expect, given authentic Irish vibe of Rúla Búla, they tend to put on a big spread every St. Paddy’s Day at the Tempe pub. It’s once again the case this year, as they’ll have cocktail specials, live music, entertainment by the Bracken Irish Step Dancers and the Tempe Town Lake Pipe Band, and enough fish, chips, and shepherd’s pie to feed an army. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-929-9500 for cover.

Saint Patrick’s Day at Irish Wolfhound

Celtic, rock, and Irish folk bands from across the Valley will provide wall-to-wall music throughout St. Paddy’s Day at this West Valley pub. Set times include the Spirited Lads at 10:30 a.m., Kilted Spirit from 2 to 5 p.m.; the Cheer Tones from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Faded Jeans at 9 p.m., and Tripwire from 9:30 p.m. until last call. Admission is $5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and $10 from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Saint Patrick’s Day Bash at McFadden’s Glendale

They’ll be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day around the clock at this party-hearty Westgate spot. A “kegs and eggs” breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon, with a menu of Irish-style eats (corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and Reuben sandwiches) available all day. A more family-friendly vibe featuring face painters, balloon artists, pipe bands, and games will take place from noon to 4 p.m., followed by the “Lucky Hour” with specials on green beer and Irish whiskey from 5 until 8 p.m. Things will get much rowdier after dark when DJs start dropping beats, McFadden’s Lucky Charms dancers perform atop the bar, and numerous shot specials are offered. Call 623-872-0022 for cover.

John Holmberg’s Under Cover at Rockbar Inc.

John Holmberg of KUPD’s Morning Sickness and his band Sodomizing Linda will pay homage to the rock gods of Guns N’ Roses and the Cult during St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Rockbar. They’ll cover a landmark album from either band (more specifically, Appetite for Destruction and Electric) during their performance, which takes place on Saturday, March 18. Local bands Plush, BombTrack, and Half-Japanese Girls (who pay tribute to Stone Temple Pilots, Rage Against the Machine, and Weezer, respectively) will open the evening. The music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call 480-331-9190.

St. Patrick’s Day with Wikked Rev at Joe’s Grotto

The soundtrack at Joe’s Grotto on St. Patrick’s Day won’t include any jaunty sea shanties or anything else resembling traditional Irish tunes. Instead, it’s going to be wall-to-wall hard rock and metal, courtesy of local bands Wikked Rev and the Fallen. Drink specials are also planned. The rockin’ and rollin’ gets going at 9 p.m. Admission is$8. Call 602-992-1007.

Saint Patrick’s Day Bash at Chopper John’s

St. Patrick’s Day bash with rockabilly tunes from the Moonlight Trio, Voodoo Swing, and Whiskey Kiss. Drink specials include $4 Jameson and Tullamore Dew. The show starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free. Call 602-955-0881.

Smoke Phattie’s Day at Last Exit Live

As it turns out, shamrocks won’t be the only leafy green substance being celebrated over St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Case in point: the annual Smoke Phattie’s Day, the weed-themed and cannabis-friendly concert and party on Saturday, March 18. Organized by local band Property Six, this shindig will feature two stages of rappers, rockers, and rap-rockers doing their thing. This year’s lineup features such artists and acts as Psycho Krew, Dienasty the Mexican Thugalo, 24 Thorns, SB Fly, Yikes, Lucky D., Mr. Deloe 420, and Remy Redd. Smoke out starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door.

Saint Patrick’s Day Party at Marc’s Sports Grill & Nightlife

You won’t need the luck o’ the Irish to score any of the food and drink deals available at Marc’s during its St. Paddy’s Party. Happy hour prices will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while corned beef and cabbage dinners will cost $9.75 all day long. In the evening, the bar will have such specials as $5.75 pints and $6.50 mugs of Guinness, $5 Bailey’s, $6 Bushmills, and $6.25 Irish car bombs. Dancing in the main bar kicks off at 9 p.m. with DJ Nova, while karaoke is offered in the lounge. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 623-842-1053.

Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns at Rhythm Room

You’ll be seeing green while enjoying the blues at this St. Patrick’s Day party. Local band Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns will perform, and the bar will offer hourly specials on both Irish beer and whiskey. Patrons wearing emerald clothing get a buck off the entry fee, and anyone willing to sport a kilt gets in free. 9 p.m., $8. Call 602-265 4842.

St. Patrick’s Day at Social Tap

You’ll definitely feel social after partaking in any of the adult beverages on special at this Scottsdale tavern on St. Patrick’s Day. The happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m., and both $5 green beers and $5 Irish whiskey shots will be available from open until close. 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Call 602-432-6719.

Saint Patrick’s Day at O’Connor’s Pub

St. Patrick’s Day party with drink specials, promo giveaways, Irish step-dancing performances, live music, and plenty of corned beef and cabbage. 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., $5. Call 602-997-7714.