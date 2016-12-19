The 40 Best Albums by Phoenix Bands in 2016, Part One

Danny Hellman

We're counting down the best local albums of the year this week, and it's an amazing array of rock, pop, some hip-hop, but a fair amount of folk, American and country made its way to the list as well. There were also a lot of surprise albums this year that didn't really fit into a regular genre that were worthy of many listens. It's been an amazing year, and I like to think this list, as all the others have been, are a testament to a wonderfully vibrant and diverse music scene in Phoenix.

<a href="http://thehillinmind.bandcamp.com/album/hill-never-sing-again">Hill Never Sing Again by The Hill in Mind</a>

40. Joshua Hill — Hill Never Sing Again

Joshua Hill is the visionary behind the esoteric chamber-pop combo known as the Hill In Mind. At the start of the year, he released the uniquely intimate solo album Hill Never Sing Again. Six months later, I still put this album on either in the later hours of the night or the early hours of the morning. Like his work with the Hill In Mind, it's an eclectic affair, but it's also a stark record, with sparse arrangements of Hill's voice, his acoustic guitar, and the sounds of the street outside of Flying Blanket Recording. This album is a bit like comfort food for the soul: gentle on the ears yet provocative for the mind. While little pop gems like "Little Boy Liar" and "Little Sparrow" are found throughout the album, it is the powerful lyrical story of the finale, "All That I'll Ever Need," that remains on my mind whenever I think of this charming album. Looking for the perfect album for a soft wake-up over coffee and breakfast in the morning? Look no further than Hill Never Sing Again. It takes a lot for me to love a solo acoustic album, but this album keeps it weird enough to be thoroughly engaging.

<a href="http://somedarkhollow.bandcamp.com/album/destination-unknown">Destination Unknown by Some Dark Hollow</a>

39. Some Dark Hollow — Destination Unknown

I get a lot of albums sent to me. Because I'm addicted to the sense of discovery, I check every one of them out. I also get a lot of Americana music sent my way. But I don't get a lot of straight-up country music sent my way, and maybe that's why Some Dark Hollow's Destination Unknown caught me completely off guard and why I find it so compelling. Though country music is not really my bag, this is music steeped in classic country sounds, bluegrass, and all the other kind of music you would expect to hear at a hootenanny. This is music for a lonesome highway or nearly any other lifestyle trope you associate with country music, but it's also clearly made by individuals who have an emotional investment in the genre.

38. Dave Vitagliano — Grey

This was a late release in the year that I only recently got a hold of, though I had a sense it was going to be a pretty solid album when a handful of musicians had asked if I had heard it yet. Grey is a moody, introspective album in no uncertain terms, but it's filled with authentic confessions of a lifetime. It starts off on the Americana/country side, but by the time you hit the center of the album with tracks like "Worth Something Again," "Ride," and "Won't Be Long," it comes across as more like Laurel Canyon rock with a latter-day Warren Zevon sensibility. It is an interesting listen from a local music veteran.

37. The Apaches — Musica Surfica Vol. I & II

There are a lot of bands in town that play a sort of "surf rock," which generally means indie rock with some attribute that makes them sounds a bit like the Pixies, or they have a fair amount of reverb on the guitar and vocals so that it has a "surf" flair to it. The Apaches, on the other hand, make "surf music," actual surf music in the vein of the Ventures or Dick Dale, and it's pretty impressive. They released their debut full-length album, Musica Surfica Vol. I & II, last spring, but this sounds perfect all year long in Arizona. The Apaches are Eric Hirsch (lead guitar), Adam Gold (drums), Sully Sullivan (bass), and Jack Escobar (rhythm guitar), and together they put out an entire album of original surf music that could have been pulled from a 1964 collection and you would be none the wiser. In short, this shit is magically out of place in Arizona 2016, but it is so delicious to the ears that I'm just happy the Apaches have even happened.

<a href="http://thedarlingsounds.bandcamp.com/album/haunt">Haunt by The Darling Sounds</a>

36. The Darling Sounds — Haunt

I've been keeping an alert ear on the Darling Sounds much of the year, but somehow missed the preview singles for their recently released album, Haunt. Before I ever heard them, the band's name suggested that it should sound like a fantastic indie pop twee band. It turns out that they are exactly that. If this band had arrived 40 years ago, it would have been the rage all throughout the British Isles, joining the likes of the Primitives and the name-compatible Darling Buds. There are also influences of the minimalist indie pop that originated on K Records and Kill Rock Stars. There is an immediate intimacy and innocent dreaminess to the whole album, which I suppose is where the affectionate "twee" reference comes from. If you want a sound that will make you feel at home in your own head, I'd recommend giving the Darling Sounds a spin immediately.

<a href="http://moonseatstars.bandcamp.com/album/exile">Exile by Moons Eat Stars</a>

35 . Moons Eat Stars — Exile

The last band that made an album of all-rock instrumentals that I couldn't get enough of was local legends Underground Cities. Well, this time around, Moons Eat Stars is doing the trick for me in that regard. I'm not one for instrumentals, really at all, much less an entire album dedicated to ambient, post-rock sound collages with guitars, but if I could just have a loop of Exile, released just last week, playing in the background at all times, I would arrange for that immediately. You could compare them to Explosions In the Sky as well. Exile is a fascinating ride across the entire album, and Moons Eat Stars are somehow able to make their instrumental passages memorable on a visceral level, which is no easy trick when you have no lyrics or vocals to anchor you to the song. Check out "Lilting Echo." I guarantee it will creep into your dreams.

<a href="http://rucamusic.bandcamp.com/album/this-garden">This Garden by Ruca</a>

34. Ruca — This Garden

It feels like I was waiting forever for this album (and a few others on this list), but Ruca has been doing so much with Scattered Melodies and other projects that her own releases faced a bit of a delay. To be fair, the band that is found on this recording is virtually no different than the band found on many of my favorite Scattered Melodies songs, with Haley Grigatis singing and slinging her guitar, Jake Johnston on bass, Josh Montag on drums, and Jack Howell on guitar and keys. The entire album is one of the most consistently feel-good records I've heard in a long time, with no downtime, no filler, and lots of love across all 11 tracks. It's also nice to see Grigatis taking the reins of the band, because this is entirely her show. Recommended tracks include "Get It Back," "The Leavin'," "We Are All One Love," and "Sirens," though you'll just want to start at the beginning and let it roll to the end.

<a href="http://timothyobrien.bandcamp.com/album/mantra">Mantra by Timothy OBrien</a>

33. Timothy O'Brien — Mantra

When Timothy O'Brien told me he was leaving Celebration Guns , I was at least left knowing that it was to pursue his own musical projects. I did not quite expect him to turn around on that promise so quickly, but the man always delivers. I also had no idea what to expect, since I've only known O'Brien as the drummer for Celebration Guns. Mantra is a study in the beauty and texture of music , and it is one of the most soothing listens of the year — not in a "put you to sleep" sort of way, rather a "start your day with a cup of coffee" kind of way. "Locomotive" immediately draws you into the album, and with each song growing more and more hypnotic it becomes an entire experience to enjoy from beginning to end.

<a href="http://shepherdsandsailorsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/spill">Spill by Shepherds & Sailors</a>

32. Shepherds & Sailors — Spill

Shepherds & Sailors is singer/songwriter Adam Reed's project, and after a tremendously successful crowdfunding campaign, Reed released two albums at the start of December. Both are fantastic efforts, but I dig Spill out of the pair. It's simply the more catchy, hook-heavier of the pair, so I find myself returning to it. I suppose Spill collects Reed's more pop-leaning compositions, and that's the attraction. One thing that stands out above and beyond the multi-instrumentalism, or his dizzying guitar, is his voice. Reed just has a velvet tone that defies description. This may be an 11th-hour release, but it is a necessary listen.

<a href="http://carolpaceythehoneyshakers.bandcamp.com/album/eyes-on-the-prize">Eyes on the Prize by Carol Pacey & the Honey Shakers</a>