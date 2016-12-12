The 40 Best EPs by Phoenix Bands in 2016, Part One

A massive amount of music came out on EPs this year, so we're going to honor them, too. Danny Hellman

We're introducing something new this year to our local year-end roundup.

In addition to our Best Songs and Best Albums list (the latter of which will publish next week), this year we're presenting the Best EPs. Why EPs? As streaming becomes the dominant way people consume music, bands upping the frequency they release music and lowering the number of songs released at once. Last year, we didn't include EPs in our list, and a lot of great music went unaccounted for when all was said and done. In the digital age, the EP is a new standard, ranging from three song maxi-singles or seven track mini-albums. I went through more EPs than I ever imagined were released this year, and are the 40 best of that enormous stack.

<a href="http://sunhex.bandcamp.com/album/downer">Downer by Sun Hex</a>

40. Sun Hex - Downer

The debut record from Sun Hex has to be one of the finest odes to an era where Spacemen 3, My Bloody Valentine, and Loop championed a new sound and a movement without really intending to. The monstrous roar of the guitars. The melody hidden in walls of distortion and feedback. The drum holding the entire maelstrom together with the bass clutching on for dear life. The distant vocals with gauzy lyrics that act like instruments, with an unclear meaning. Sun Hex is definitely a band to add to the burgeoning shoegaze scene, which isn't really one, much like the original era, but there are a lot of bands in Phoenix heading excitedly in this direction.

39. Pleasure Victims - "7"

The Pleasure Victims are Ginger Fields (lead vocals, synthesizers, and acoustic guitar), Outlaw Cody James (guitars and vocals), Nigel L'Amour (bass guitar, synthesizers, and vocals), and Randalite (drums, percussion, and vocals), and after recent years of being local live staples, they put out a mini-album that combines prog, alternative, and indie rock with the hair rock of the '80s. It's an interesting mix of influences that just end up being a hell of a lot of fun. From the rocking opener of "Broken" to the synthpop dream of "Fantasy" the album is a fun ride. It won't be difficult to find pleasure in spinning "7".

38. Weslynn - Black + Champagne

Black + Champagne feels like it's ready to launch into alternative radio. Weslynn has a pretty slick, catchy pop sound that upon first listen I was reminded of how recent "alternative" hits are really looking toward synth-loaded '80s hits. Weslynn's sound is right in line with that. I could totally see this becoming a monster hit on stations with the same format as ALT AZ . They're only one connection away from breaking out in a big way into the realm of mainstream pop.

<a href="http://roethkemusic.bandcamp.com/album/toxoplasma-gandhi">TOXOPLASMA GANDHI by roethke</a>

37. roethke - Toxoplasma Gandhi

The idea that roethke would ever release a record seemed out of the question, since when Shannon Harden actual assembles a band the performances are usually in Bisbee in November and rarely elsewhere. That said, roethke has had a set here and there, mostly at The Rogue Bar when here. So the idea of roethke making a record was ridiculous. The idea that it would be synth-heavy electro-pop wasn't even considered. It's a fascinating little record that gets into some dark wave territory while it muses about astrology and the cosmos. This record never should have happened, but it did and I'm thankful for it.

<a href="http://couplesfight.bandcamp.com/album/breaking-up-e-p">Breaking Up e.p. by Couples Fight</a>

36. Couples Fight - Breaking Up

It's never been so enjoyable to watch a relationship self-destruct. Couples Fight's Breaking Up EP is one of the most interesting concept bands to come along in a while, but it's unclear if they can or if they will ever follow it up. Couples Fight is the dance-punk duo of Travis James (Travis James & The Acrimonious Assembly of Arsonists) and Alaynha Gabrielle, and they've got the apocalypse of a relationship in the bag. This is practically a self-contained mini-musical, with an intro and outro as well. While the music is damned catchy, the lyrics as James and Gabrielle fight back and forth using call and response are pure gold.

<a href="http://vniti.bandcamp.com/album/kala">Kala by VNITI</a>

35. VNITI - Kala

This is some truly unusual and stunning music. It's a nine-track EP that clocks in at just over 20 minutes. There are lots of experimental link tracks like "Papago," "Drought," and "Cielo" that provide beginning, ends and interludes to the songs, but it was the first actual song on the record, "Fall," that caught my attention and kept it. The arrangements by VNITI (pronounced "Unity") are stark and fascinating. The first track in the embed is the entire EP as one track, followed by the individual tracks that make up the record. Check out "Fall" and "Entropy" for a quick introduction.

<a href="http://sunshoweraz.bandcamp.com/album/dazed-refused">Dazed + Refused by Sunshower</a>

34. Sunshower - Dazed + Refused

Grunge revivalists Sunshower sounds like they got their musical education straight out of the early Sub Pop catalog. "GMLK" would not seem out of place on the Blew EP or Screaming Life or Superfuzz Bigmuff, yet it is far from simple homage. The EP begins with a sample featuring Chazz' rant in Airheads from 1994. Clearly, this crew is thoroughly educated in the 1990s on all fronts. It's also apparent that playing a hell of a lot of shows over the last year has made their songwriting better, and if this song is any example, made them focus more on a tight sound that really captures the ear instantly. The first half is the loud side, the second half is the quieter side. Both sides are pretty great.

33. Jared & The Mill - Orme Dugas

Jared & The Mill have been riding the indie folk revival wave since their inception and honestly, they do it the best. Orme Dugas is their latest EP and it shows a band that has a lot less open-eyed innocence as found in their earlier records, but it has a lot more road worn, wisdom filled experience. The band has been on a non-stop tour since I became aware of them and that much time on the road has solidified their sound for the better. The sheer growth in songwriting since 2013s Western Expansion is remarkable and the depth of Jared's vocals is maturing beautifully. I would expect no less from these consummate professionals.

<a href="http://andywarpigs.bandcamp.com/album/geek-rock-to-the-nations">GEEK ROCK! To The Nations! by Andy Warpigs</a>

32. Andy Warpigs - GEEK ROCK! To The Nations!

If you were expecting folk-punk on Andy Warpigs newest record, you'll want to put that expectation aside. The four-track EP GEEK ROCK! To The Nations! seems to be more akin to indie pop than anything else, maybe with a little punk edge. On this record Andy Warpigs, the band, is Andy Warpigs (vocals, guitar, angst), Andrew Attilio (drums), Lucas Skywalker (lead guitar), Jackson Bollox (bass), and Scott Mitting (production, synth), and it's a fantastic side of their sound. This is loosely a collection of songs that you might have caught Warpigs doing on his uke at Long Wong's Firehouse years ago. He's taken those songs and made them into full-band arrangements, and the results are pretty impressive, considering they were recorded next to a golf course at Warpigs' place.

<a href="http://headstrum.bandcamp.com/album/without-love">Without Love, by Headstrum</a>