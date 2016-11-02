The 9 Best Metal Concerts in Metro Phoenix in November 2016
|
Okilly Dokilly is releasing its debut full-length album this month.
Frank Cordova
Arizona metalheads, it’s finally November. Take a deep breath of fresh air — after all, we’re finally out of the triple digits — kick back, and listen to some of your favorite tunes. One of the best parts about the impending holiday season is the end-of-year sales on music and the prospect of new killer albums in 2017. But while the food, drinks, and time off work might be plentiful, the touring season is over, and the concert calendar is slowly dwindling.
No worries, though. We've compiled a list of the top metal shows in the metro Phoenix area during the month of November, from legends like Napalm Death and Sacred Reich, to upstart locals like Ned Flanders metal band Okilly
Wednesday, November 2 – Napalm Death and the Black Dahlia Murder – Club Red
13th Floor Entertainment presents this stellar lineup, kicking off with acts like Misery Index and Abnormality and ending the night with two major players in the extreme metal scene. The Black Dahlia Murder is a unique blend of Swedish and Florida death metal styles and is known for unexpected sampling, melodies, and blast beats. Headliner Napalm Death is all about spreading the word, whether it’s the gospel of heavy metal, fighting for musicians’ right through the Musician’s Union, or through their seemingly unending touring schedule.
Saturday, November 5 – Sacred Reich – Club Red
Sacred Reich is an Arizona metal mainstay, and the local scene is all about supporting their shows anytime, anywhere. Since 1985 the band has been bringing socially conscious and political speed metal to the masses, and while they are world renowned, Sacred Reich stays true to their AZ roots—regardless of the fact that the band has been on and off for years. Autumn’s End, Throw the Switch, Footer, Napalm Strike, and Death Of Me round out the bill.
Sunday, November 6 – Doom Sunday – The Rogue Bar
If you love doom or sludge metal, you should go pray to your gods at Rogue Bar this Sunday. Final Hour Booking Presents Doom Sunday, a lineup of bands from around the country and Arizona, including Daughters of Zion, Face The Flames, Hex Volt,
Friday, November 11 – 11:11 Dual CD Release Party for Chemicals of Democracy and Empire of
Leave it to Nonya Entertainment to put on an epic CD release party like this one. Count on seeing Chemicals of Democracy and Empire of
Friday, November 11 – Okilly
Okilly
Tuesday, November 15 – For Today! – Joe’s Grotto
The Christian hardcore/metal act For Today! is putting on a legendary farewell tour, so head to awesome
Friday, November 18 –
Arizona thrash metallers Vektor has been playing stages alongside bands like Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, EYEHATEGOD, and Exhumed—they’ve even shared the main stage at
Friday, November 19 – Armored Saint, Violent Revolution, Dive Bar Knights, and more – Club Red
Armored Saint is revered for not only its three-decade crushing career thus far (and the fact that vocalist John Bush was invited by Lars Ulrich to audition for Metallica back in the day, and opened for the band’s 30th-anniversary show in 2011), but for its mix of vintage metal style-meets-classic thrash. 13th Floor Entertainment is presenting this show with a huge lineup, including Violent Revolution, Dive Bar Knights, Bomber 2.0, Dawn Of The Rising, Empire Of
Tuesday, November 22 – Escape the Fate, Nonpoint, Get Scared, and more – Joe’s Grotto
K and Z Entertainment presents this lineup: a buffet of metalcore, hard rock, and emo metal. Vegas-based Escape the Fate has debuted at number 27 on the Billboard 200 and released its fifth album in 2015. Nonpoint has been rocking crowds with its brand of groove metal/nu metal since ’97, and really hit the charts with their album To The Pain and Alive and Kicking (2005 and 2006 respectively). The bands Get Scared, Failure Anthem, and Through Fire round out the bill.
