The 9 Best Metal Concerts in Metro Phoenix in November 2016

Okilly Dokilly is releasing its debut full-length album this month. Frank Cordova

Arizona metalheads, it’s finally November. Take a deep breath of fresh air — after all, we’re finally out of the triple digits — kick back, and listen to some of your favorite tunes. One of the best parts about the impending holiday season is the end-of-year sales on music and the prospect of new killer albums in 2017. But while the food, drinks, and time off work might be plentiful, the touring season is over, and the concert calendar is slowly dwindling.

No worries, though. We've compiled a list of the top metal shows in the metro Phoenix area during the month of November, from legends like Napalm Death and Sacred Reich, to upstart locals like Ned Flanders metal band Okilly Dokilly . No need to give thanks — just save us a seat at the bar.

Wednesday, November 2 – Napalm Death and the Black Dahlia Murder – Club Red

13th Floor Entertainment presents this stellar lineup, kicking off with acts like Misery Index and Abnormality and ending the night with two major players in the extreme metal scene. The Black Dahlia Murder is a unique blend of Swedish and Florida death metal styles and is known for unexpected sampling, melodies, and blast beats. Headliner Napalm Death is all about spreading the word, whether it’s the gospel of heavy metal, fighting for musicians’ right through the Musician’s Union, or through their seemingly unending touring schedule.

Saturday, November 5 – Sacred Reich – Club Red

Sacred Reich is an Arizona metal mainstay, and the local scene is all about supporting their shows anytime, anywhere. Since 1985 the band has been bringing socially conscious and political speed metal to the masses, and while they are world renowned, Sacred Reich stays true to their AZ roots—regardless of the fact that the band has been on and off for years. Autumn’s End, Throw the Switch, Footer, Napalm Strike, and Death Of Me round out the bill.

Sunday, November 6 – Doom Sunday – The Rogue Bar

If you love doom or sludge metal, you should go pray to your gods at Rogue Bar this Sunday. Final Hour Booking Presents Doom Sunday, a lineup of bands from around the country and Arizona, including Daughters of Zion, Face The Flames, Hex Volt, Spekalatas , and Altarfier .

Friday, November 11 – 11:11 Dual CD Release Party for Chemicals of Democracy and Empire of Dezire – Joe’s Grotto

Leave it to Nonya Entertainment to put on an epic CD release party like this one. Count on seeing Chemicals of Democracy and Empire of Dezire , two local bands of varying styles. Chemicals of Democracy (better known as C.O.D.) is all about blending hard rock and heavy metal. The band’s debut, The American Scream, was co-produced by British Grammy-nominated Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest, Anvil and Depeche Mode), while Empire of Dezire brings the heavy melodic metal influenced by acts like Queensryche, Rush, and Black Sabbath. Expect to see other acts like Bag of Humans, (SIC)Monic and 80*d—and there’s even a raffle and live entertainment in between bands.

Friday, November 11 – Okilly Dokilly Album Release Party – Crescent Ballroom

Okilly Dokilly has made our list of top monthly metal shows a lot as of late, but we had to include this show, seeing it’s the band’s actual album release party. And with all the national press the AZ metal band dedicated to Ned Flanders has received, it’s sure to be a packed show at the Crescent. See the five-piece, with names ranging from Head Ned to Bled Ned, take the stage to promote their debut Howdilly Doodilly. American Standards and The Oxford Coma round out the bill.

Tuesday, November 15 – For Today! – Joe’s Grotto

The Christian hardcore/metal act For Today! is putting on a legendary farewell tour, so head to awesome ol ’ Joe’s for this hell of a metal show. Since 2005 the band has been touring the nation on Nuclear Blast and Razor & Tie Records. I gotta say though, that the headliner might just be the least extreme metal band. One of the things that makes this show so great is the fact that Norma Jean, My Epic, and the beloved local killers Ella Kaye are all on board to hit the stage.

Friday, November 18 – Vektor and Take Over and Destroy, and more – Pub Rock Live

Arizona thrash metallers Vektor has been playing stages alongside bands like Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, EYEHATEGOD, and Exhumed—they’ve even shared the main stage at HellFest in France with Testament, KISS, Down, and more. With this in mind, this band often feels like it’s very underrated. They released their third full-length album, Terminal Redux, last May. Take Over and Destroy, Black Fast, Warhead, and Scattered Guts round out the bill.

Friday, November 19 – Armored Saint, Violent Revolution, Dive Bar Knights, and more – Club Red

Armored Saint is revered for not only its three-decade crushing career thus far (and the fact that vocalist John Bush was invited by Lars Ulrich to audition for Metallica back in the day, and opened for the band’s 30th-anniversary show in 2011), but for its mix of vintage metal style-meets-classic thrash. 13th Floor Entertainment is presenting this show with a huge lineup, including Violent Revolution, Dive Bar Knights, Bomber 2.0, Dawn Of The Rising, Empire Of Dezire , and more.

Tuesday, November 22 – Escape the Fate, Nonpoint, Get Scared, and more – Joe’s Grotto

K and Z Entertainment presents this lineup: a buffet of metalcore, hard rock, and emo metal. Vegas-based Escape the Fate has debuted at number 27 on the Billboard 200 and released its fifth album in 2015. Nonpoint has been rocking crowds with its brand of groove metal/nu metal since ’97, and really hit the charts with their album To The Pain and Alive and Kicking (2005 and 2006 respectively). The bands Get Scared, Failure Anthem, and Through Fire round out the bill.