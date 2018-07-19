The Body Make Music That Takes You Out of Yours

For a band named after the meat-suits we all wear, The Body creates music that sounds divorced from physicality and flesh. Emphasizing the horror of human consciousness (the fear of not existing, the pain of being, that little voice in your head urging you to dive off the nearest cliff), the sounds they make sound like they’re being made out of body. Their music crackles and hums like pure electricity, guitars and drums and electronics going haywire from fired synapses raging against the dying of the light. Chip King’s strangled voice, keening over the noise, recalls Alice’s description of the Cheshire Cat as a “grin without a cat”— his voice sounds like a scream without a body.

The Body’s name is fitting, though: They make music that seeps into your bones like the cold. Seeing them live for the first time at 51 West during their One Day You Will Ache Like I Ache tour with Full of Hell, it felt like their set was going to bring the building down on our heads. The noise they conjured up was so intense we could feel our clothes vibrating on our bodies; it was like the air itself was being whipped into a frenzy, crashing against us like waves on the shore.

Their show built to such a fever pitch that the guy sitting behind their merch table broke through the crowd, stood in front of the band, and started whipping a chain around the room. The band didn’t stop playing. The Body continued smothering us with their blanket of grinding sounds while the man with the chain shouted and flailed his iron whip at the crowd. Chain snapping at our feet, the crowd ebbed and flowed, wanting to be close to the band, to the roar of their amps, but didn’t want to feel the sting of cold links biting into our toes. This game of one step forward, three steps back continued for a few songs before the chain man melted into the crowd.

To this day, I’m not sure if that was supposed to be part of the show or if the band’s music had made the man snap. Maybe the sound was riding him the way voodoo spirits are supposed to ride their summoners; The Body’s music had taken him over. The sound was the one whipping us, not him.