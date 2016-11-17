menu

The Country Thunder 2017 Lineup Is Out — Check Out Who's Playing the Festival This Year


The Country Thunder 2017 Lineup Is Out — Check Out Who's Playing the Festival This Year

Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 8:32 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Florida Georgia Line performs at Country Thunder 2016.EXPAND
Florida Georgia Line performs at Country Thunder 2016.
Leavitt Wells
Next year's Country Thunder lineup is bigger than ever. Just check out the lineup.

Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Chris Young, and Thomas Rhett are headlining the four-day festival in Florence, which will take place from April 6-9, 2017.

That's a whole lot of star power. The rest of the lineup isn't bad, either. Tyler Farr, Maddie & Tae, Joe Nichols, Frankie Ballard, LOCASH, The Oak Ridge Boys, Terri Clark, Jon Pardi, Randi Rogers Band, High Valley, Aaron Watson, LANco, and Dorado are also slated to play.

Blake Shelton is one of country's biggest superstars. His most recent album, Came Here To Forget, spawned "Came Here To Forget," which became ubiquitous seemingly as soon as the record dropped. Dierks Bentley is an Arizona native whose songs have a curious accessibility, since who doesn't like getting drunk on a plane? Chris Young won the Nashville Star singing competition show in 2006 and got a record deal after. His five albums have sold more than a million copies combined. Thomas Rhett, the son of the famed country singer of the same name, got his start by writing a song for a 2010 Jason Aldean album. He has recorded two albums since.

Tickets are already 60 percent sold out, according to the festival website,  and weekend passes are currently running $160.

