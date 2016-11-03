The Shins and Gov't Mule Top the Lineup for 2017 McDowell Mountain Music Festival

EXPAND Phantogram's Sarah Bartel, performing at the 2015 McDowell Mountain Music Festival. Melissa Fossum

Gov't Mule, The Shins, Grouplove, Flume, and Chromeo will headline the 2017 McDowell Mountain Music Festival, which will take place at Margaret T. Hance Park on March 3-5.

The festival, which is in its 14th year, will also feature Lettuce, DJ Mustard, Emancipator Ensemble, Bob Moses, Railroad Earth, The Record Company, Sunsquabi, Hayley Kiyoko, Turkuaz, Whiskey Meyers, and Treezus. There's a healthy local contingent on the lineup as well. Phoenix artists on the lineup include Huckleberry, Taylor Upsahl, Bear Ghost, Ozark Pappy, Treasurefruit, MRCH, CooBee Coo, Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold, RUCA, Harrison Fjord, Jay Allan & the Uncommon Good, and Wyves.

Tickets go on sale today, with a three-day package starting at $70, not including fees.