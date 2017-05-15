Here's When The Van Buren Will Open in Downtown Phoenix

Courtesy of Stateside Presents

If you’ve been wondering when downtown Phoenix music venue The Van Buren is going to open its doors, we’ve finally got an answer for you: August.

Local concert promoter Stateside Presdents announced on Monday that the eagerly awaited concert spot, which is located at Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street, will start hosting shows in late August.

Even better, they’ve also announced the first wave of artists and acts that will hit its stage.