Here's When The Van Buren Will Open in Downtown Phoenix
|
Courtesy of Stateside Presents
If you’ve been wondering when downtown Phoenix music venue The Van Buren is going to open its doors, we’ve finally got an answer for you: August.
Local concert promoter Stateside
Even better, they’ve also announced the first wave of artists and acts that will hit its stage.
The 20,000-square-foot venue, which is co-owned Stateside’s Charlie Levy, has been in the works since earlier this year. It will feature many of the same
Indie rock band Cold War Kids will kick things off on Wednesday, August 23, during a fundraising show for local charity Rosie’s House. A few nights later, indie pop duo Sylvan Esso will perform on Sunday, August 27, following by a gig by acclaimed jazz/soul bassist Thundercat on Wednesday, August 31.
Other bands scheduled to perform at The Van Buren include Dinosaur Jr., Against Me!, The Growlers, Indigo Girls, Future Islands, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Portugal. The Man, Misterwives, and LANY.
“We are thrilled to announce these shows and to bring even more music and arts to downtown Phoenix,” Charlie Levy says.
Tickets for The Van Buren’s first wave of shows go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 18, via the venue’s website.
Here’s a rundown of everything that’s been announced:
|
Famed bassist Thundercat will be one of the first artists to perform at The Van Buren.
Eddie Alcazar
Cold War Kids
Wednesday, August 23
Sylvan Esso
With Flock of Dimes
Sunday, August 27
Thundercat
Wednesday, August 31
The Growlers
With Broncho
Thursday, September 1
Fayuca
With Black Bottom Lighters and Mouse Powell
Friday, September 3
Lifehouse and Switchfoot
Thursday, September 7
Indigo Girls
Thursday, September 14
Future Islands
Saturday, September 16
Against Me!
With Bleached and Dirty Nil
Sunday, September 17
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
With Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
Tuesday, September 19
|
Jared and the Mill
Natasha Wilson
Jared and the Mill
Saturday, September 23:
Misterwives
With Smallpools and Vinyl Theatre
Friday, September 29
Bonobo
Tuesday, October 3
Portugal. The Man
Thursday, October 12
Dinosaur Jr.
With Easy Action
Tuesday, October 17
LANY
Thursday, November 2
Chase Rice
Thursday, November 9
Editor's note: This story has been updated since its initial publication with additional show details.
