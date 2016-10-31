The Weeknd Will Play a Concert in Phoenix in 2017

EXPAND The Weeknd Kayla Johnson/ CC-BY-2.0 /via Wikimedia Commons

The Weeknd announced his 2017 tour today, and it will include a Phoenix stop at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, May 2.

The Weeknd has a highly-anticipated new album, Starboy, coming out Friday, November 25.

The singer is coming off a tremendous two years. "Can't Feel My Face," a single from his album Beauty Behind the Madness, topped the Billboard charts and became an inescapable song of the summer. Grammy accolades followed for the album, including record of the year for "Can't Feel My Face" and album of the year for Beauty Behind the Madness.

The Weeknd last visited the Valley during Super Bowl weekend 2015, where he performed and hosted at Maya Day and Nightclub.

Here are all the 2017 tour dates announced today: