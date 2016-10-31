The Weeknd Will Play a Concert in Phoenix in 2017
The Weeknd announced his 2017 tour today, and it will include a Phoenix stop at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, May 2.
The Weeknd has a highly-anticipated new album, Starboy, coming out Friday, November 25.
The singer is coming off a tremendous two years. "Can't Feel My Face," a single from his album Beauty Behind the Madness, topped the Billboard charts and became an inescapable song of the summer. Grammy accolades followed for the album, including
The Weeknd last visited the Valley during Super Bowl weekend 2015, where he performed and hosted at Maya Day and Nightclub.
Here are all the 2017 tour dates announced today:
Friday, February 17 - Stockholm, Sweden The Globe
Sunday, February 19 - Oslo, Norway Spektrum
Monday, February 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Friday, February 24 - Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome
Sunday, February 26 - Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Tuesday, February 28 - Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
Thursday, March 2 - Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Friday, March 3 - Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
Sunday, March 5 - Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
Tuesday, March 7 - London, UK O2 Arena
Wednesday, March 8 - London, UK O2 Arena
Friday, March 10 - Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
Saturday, March 11 - Newcastle, UK Newcastle Arena
Monday, March 13 - Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena
Tuesday, March 14 - Leeds, UK First Direct Arena
Tuesday, April 25 - Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Wednesday, April 26 - Seattle, WA Key Arena
Friday, April 28 - San Jose, CA SAP Center
Saturday, April 29 - Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Tuesday, May 2 - Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Thursday, May 4 - Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, May 6 - Houston, TX Toyota Center
Tuesday, May 9 - New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Thursday, May 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Friday, May 12 - Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Saturday, May 13 - Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Wednesday, May 17 - Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Thursday, May 18 - Washington, DC Verizon Center
Friday, May 19 - Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
Tuesday, May 23 - Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Wednesday, May 24 - Detroit, MI Palace of
Friday, May 26 - Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Sunday, May 28 - Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Tuesday, May 30 - Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Wednesday, May 31 - Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
Friday, June 2 - Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
Saturday, June 3 - Nassau, NY Nassau Memorial Coliseum
Sunday, June 4 - Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Tuesday, June 6 - Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Friday, June 9 - Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena
