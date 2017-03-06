These 10 Songs Are 20 Years Old This Year

EXPAND Yep, Aqua's "Barbie Girl" turns 20 this year. Feel old yet? Peder Pedersen and Peter Stenbæk

Hope you’re ready to feel old, because some of the best tracks of all time have now been out for a full two decades.

Yes, it seems like just yesterday that Radiohead dropped OK Computer (although it seems like a full lifetime since Hanson and Chumbawumba were both relevant. As it turns out, 1997 was quite the year for music, so here’s a quick look at some of the timeless songs that came out back when you were but a wee one and the words “President Clinton” were still a reality.

Puff Daddy/Faith Evans/112 - "I’ll Be Missing You"

After the untimely death of the Notorious B.I.G., no one took the rapper’s death harder than his best friend, Puff Daddy. With the help of Biggie’s wife, Faith Evans, and R&B freshman 112, the Bad Boy CEO brought everyone together for a sorrowful, Grammy-winning rendition of The Police’s “Every Breath You Take.”

Third Eye Blind - "Semi-Charmed Life"

It’s that song that everybody knows but can never remember the name of, and one of the most melodically misleading tunes around. The upbeat instrumentals mask the dark, underlying verses about a junkie’s nosedive into crystal meth addiction, which singer Stephan Jenkins had witnessed happening to several of his friends.

"The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony"

With a little help from Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, The Verve went on to release one of the most iconic songs (and videos) of the '90s and what was easily their most successful song to come from their four studio albums. In the years since, the English rockers have had their hit covered by the likes of Ace Enders, Mark Hoppus, Madonna, and even Beyoncé.

Aqua - "Barbie Girl"

As annoying as the song may be, there’s no denying that “Barbie Girl” is catchy as hell. Unfortunately, the doll’s creators at Mattel didn’t share the same sentiments and brought on a lawsuit claiming that the lyrics hypersexualized and tarnished the reputation of the beloved children’s toy. The Supreme Court must’ve understood Barbie’s adventure-seeking ways and threw out the case, citing its protection as a work of parody. The music video screams 1997 in a way that's hard to explain, so just watch it.

Usher - "You Make Me Wanna"

Before he became the suave, soulful singer who infamously cheated on his high-profile girlfriend, he was just a sweet, baby-faced teenager who sang about, well, .cheating on his girlfriend. Come to think of it, this was basically foreshadowing his fourth album, Confessions.