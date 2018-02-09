 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Thirty Seconds to Mars is headlining a North American tour this June and July.EXPAND
Thirty Seconds to Mars is headlining a North American tour this June and July.
PMK*BNC

Thirty Seconds to Mars Are Coming to Phoenix

Tanner Stechnij | February 9, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Yesterday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto announced the band's forthcoming fifth studio album and a North American tour.

The 30-stop Monolith Tour includes a show at Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion on July 22, with support from Walk the Moon, K. Flay, and Welshly Arms.

Related Stories

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, February 16, through Live Nation.

However, fans can gain access to a presale starting on Monday, February 12, by preordering the band's album on the Thirty Seconds to Mars website.

Thirty Seconds to Mars have already dropped two new singles — "Walk on Water" and "Dangerous Night" — from the upcoming record, which is due on April 6.

Currently, the band are touring Europe. And they're gearing up for their fourth annual Camp Mars festival, a three-day "summer damp" that takes place from August 11 to 13 in Malibu, California.

At the overnight festival, the band will put on two performances and lead activities including archery, yoga, and hiking. Passes, starting at $399, are available on the event's website.

Popular Stories

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >