Thirty Seconds to Mars Are Coming to Phoenix

Thirty Seconds to Mars is headlining a North American tour this June and July.

Yesterday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto announced the band's forthcoming fifth studio album and a North American tour.

The 30-stop Monolith Tour includes a show at Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion on July 22, with support from Walk the Moon, K. Flay, and Welshly Arms.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, February 16, through Live Nation.