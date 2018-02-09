Thirty Seconds to Mars Are Coming to Phoenix

Yesterday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto announced the band's forthcoming fifth studio album and a North American tour.
The 30-stop Monolith Tour includes a show at Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion on July 22, with support from Walk the Moon, K. Flay, and Welshly Arms.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, February 16, through Live Nation.
However, fans can gain access to a presale starting on Monday, February 12, by preordering the band's album on the Thirty Seconds to Mars website.
Thirty Seconds to Mars have already dropped two new singles — "Walk on Water" and "Dangerous Night" — from the upcoming record, which is due on April 6.
Currently, the band are touring Europe. And they're gearing up for their fourth annual Camp Mars festival, a three-day "summer damp" that takes place from August 11 to 13 in Malibu, California.
At the overnight festival, the band will put on two performances and lead activities including archery, yoga, and hiking. Passes, starting at $399, are available on the event's website.
