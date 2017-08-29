Thundercat Proves Bassists Can Be Guitar Heroes, Too

Thundercat brings the bass to The Van Buren. Drew Yorke/The Come Up Show

Being a bass player can be a thankless job. Out of all the components in a classic vocals, guitar, drums, and bass band setup, bassists are the ones least likely to get the spotlight. While drummers get tagged as “the dumb ones,” bassists are the butt of a thousand “Oh ... you’re the bassist?!” disappointed-groupie jokes.

There are guitar heroes aplenty out there, and legendary skin-pounders like Keith Moon. A big reason for that is just the nature of their instruments. You can look flashy and cool shreddring a guitar or assaulting a drum kit with limbs whirling around you like a Hindu god. Someone playing the bass with their tongue wouldn’t have the same effect. Best-case scenario, they’d look like Flea.

How many famous bassists can most people name? Bootsy Collins? Paul McCartney doesn’t count. When people think of Macca, his sweet bass lines aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. Kim Deal? Maybe the guy from Fall Out Boy? It’s a short list. Which is a shame.