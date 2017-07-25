Thurston Moore Is Coming to Valley Bar This Fall

Thurston Moore performing with Sonic Youth at the Marquee Theatre. Luke Holwerda

The Thurston Moore Group is hitting the road this fall and performing in Phoenix on Monday, October 16. Moore and company will play downtown’s Valley Bar after a stop in Joshua Tree for the Desert Daze festival.

The eight-stop tour is in support of Moore’s fifth solo release, Rock n Roll Consciousness, which dropped in April. The record only contains five songs but runs nearly an hour, with a couple of tracks, “Turn On” and “Exalted,” passing the 10-minute mark. Its overall sound is classic Moore: noisy, intricate, and a little spacey. It’s permeated by a dreamy sonic haze.