Thurston Moore Is Coming to Valley Bar This Fall
The Thurston Moore Group is hitting the road this fall and performing in Phoenix on Monday, October 16. Moore and company will play downtown’s Valley Bar after a stop in Joshua Tree for the Desert Daze festival.
The eight-stop tour is in support of Moore’s fifth solo release, Rock n Roll Consciousness, which dropped in April. The record only contains five songs but runs nearly an hour, with a couple of tracks, “Turn On” and “Exalted,” passing the 10-minute mark. Its overall sound is classic Moore: noisy, intricate, and a little spacey. It’s permeated by a dreamy sonic haze.
A member of New York’s seminal noise rock band Sonic Youth, Moore has remained busy since that band’s demise in 2011, both with solo records, collaborations, and his project Chelsea Light Moving, inspired by the legendary writer, William S. Burroughs, who penned provocative fiction works Junkie and Naked Lunch.
In addition to Moore on guitar and vocal duties, the Thurston Moore Group is currently a mix of outstanding musicians who all have lengthy rosters of achievements. There’s Steve Shelley, who drummed with Moore in Sonic Youth and is the current recording drummer for indie band Sun Kil Moon. Deb Googe from My Bloody Valentine and Primal Scream is on bass, and James Sedwards from bands Nought and Chrome Hoof plays guitar.
The Thurston Moore Group is scheduled for 8 p.m. on October 16 at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. Visit Valley Bar's website for more. Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28.
