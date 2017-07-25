10 Best Hard Rock Venues in Phoenix

EXPAND Mezingers fans at Pub Rock Live. Melissa Fossum

We love our hard rock in the Valley of the Sun. And when it comes to seeing those beloved bands in the flesh, our air-conditioned venues are a close second in our hearts. But around these parts, the cool air is just one important element of a great music venue. Fans want professional sound, decent ticket prices, easy stage viewing, and of course, great drink deals. There are plenty of hole-in-the-wall venues, which, in many enthusiasts' opinions, are the best places to see a great show.

In this case, we're not talking about the massive venues with a $50 ticket's worth of pyrotechnics. We're talking localized joints that host a bevy of heavy national and local bands. Whether you want a larger “concert-style” performance, a mid-size show perfect for moshing, or an intimate dive-bar gig, you can't go wrong with any of the Valley's 10 best hard rock venues.

Pub Rock Live

8005 East Roosevelt Street, Scottsdale

Pub Rock Live has hosted some of the best metal and hard rock bands of the ‘80s, ‘90s, and today — Crowbar, Down, In This Moment, and Upon a Burning Body. The drinks are reasonably priced, and you can often find food trucks on show days. Though there's no patio or, really, any windows, you can see the stage from any vantage point in the house. This spot is also a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs bar, but they are all about catering to all NFL, soccer, and racing fans alike. The staff is welcoming, and owner Nancy Stevens, who's very active in the local scene and radio stations, is known for hosting several bands touring through the venue to backyard barbecues at her home.