You May Have Missed Treepeople in The '90s, but Don't Make That Mistake Again

Doug Martsch, who is probably best known for the unique combination of vocal and guitar prowess he most prominently displays in his current band, Built To Spill, sounded nothing short of excited when we spoke on the phone about his upcoming reunion tour with his late-’80s, early-’90s band Treepeople. The 48-year-old Boise, Idaho, resident has been actively pondering the reunion for the past five years or so, and as luck would have it, the time is now.

“A few years ago, Scott (Schmaljohn, guitarist and vocalist for Treepeople) has a band called The Hand, and for Treefort (a seven-year-old music festival held in March in Boise) they were opening for Built To Spill. They do a couple of Treepeople songs and they asked if I wanted to join them. It was fun, but it just wasn’t the same. It wasn’t the same people and it didn’t sound the same, so I thought it would be cool to do a real reunion after getting a taste of doing the songs again,” says Martsch.

The original lineup consisted of Martsch and Schmaljohn on guitars and vocals, bassist Pat “Pat Brown” Schmaljohn, and drummer Wayne “Rhino” Flower together on the first handful of Treepeople releases, and as a unit moved to Seattle to be part of the burgeoning late-’80s music scene that was overtaking the city. Sadly, Pat Schmaljohn committed suicide in 1999, so for the tour, bassist Troy Wright will be filling in as Treepeople hits six West Coast cities with hopes of doing more dates as well.