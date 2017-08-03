Rest in Peace, Tyler Hedstrom

EXPAND Tyler Hedstrom was the drummer in Anarbor. Matthew Wilson

Valley musician Tyler Hedstrom, drummer for Anarbor and HeadStrum, died on July 26. He was 17 years old.

His bandmates in Anarbor announced the tragic news on Saturday in an online statement:

"On behalf of Anarbor and The Hedstrom Family, we regret to inform you that Tyler, our drummer and friend, took his life this week. We are devastated. Tyler was 17, a gifted and magnificent musician, and an inspiration to all of us. He was changing how we approached our live show, how we approached music and most of all how we approached people. You made us a better band, you made all of us better people."