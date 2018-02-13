10 Valentine's Parties in Phoenix

Valentine’s Day isn’t necessarily for everyone. As a matter of fact, it's quite the polarizing experience, considering that most folks either love it or hate it.
And we’re willing to bet their feelings on the matter have a lot to do with their particular relationship statuses at the moment.
In other words, not everyone will be in the mood to celebrate come February 14.
The good news, however, is that there are plenty of things to do here in the Valley both on and around Valentine’s Day, regardless of your relationship situation.
If you want to be all hearts and flowers, there are a few nightlife and music events for you and your S.O. Conversely, if you’re feeling a bit lonesome or downright emo about the fact you’re single, there will be a couple of parties aimed at you.
Who knows? You might even meet someone special.
Love Is Dead
Tuesday, February 13
Stacy's at Melrose
The members of local female illusionist troupe The Queer Agenda will provide a glammy and goth evening of drag entertainment that takes a jaded view of matters of the heart. The lineup will include performances by Abhora and Dahli from Dragula, Miss Arizona US of A diva Taylor “Slay” Renee, Carnita Asada, Evah Destruction, Rubye Moore, and
Rob Poe, Stacy's Tuesday night resident DJ, will also spin. The show starts at 9 p.m. General admission is free, VIP seating is $5.
Be Mines
Tuesday, February 13
Valley Bar
Speaking Into Existence is putting on this R&B-filled Valentine event, which will feature dancing to live music sets by Latosque, Leewater, Tindal Muzik, and Truvonne. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.
Singles Awareness Day Party
Wednesday, February 14
Cobra Arcade Bar
Sad
Emo Prom
Wednesday, February 14
The Van Buren
If ever there was a holiday conducive to the emotionally wrought nature of emo music, it’s Valentine’s Day. So local DJ duo Daylight Heist (the dudes behind the monthly Emo Night PHX) earn a few genius point for having an Emo Prom on the holiday itself.
Local emo cover band Hands Down will perform, and there will be a photo booth, spiked punch, and the crowning of a king and queen.
If you’ve got a date, the good news is that couples can get a discount when purchasing tickets online (use code “
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $7.50 to $15.
Ariana's Valentine's Day Show
Wednesday, February 14
Karamba Nightclub
Local illusionist Ariana will host this showcase of drag artistry that will include performances by several locals. Drink specials will also be available. Doors open at 8 p.m. Call 602-254-0231.
Valentine's Day Party
Wednesday, February 14
Lucie's Sage & Sand Bar
Anyone dressed in
Día de San Valentín
Wednesday, February 14
Valley Bar
Local Latin folk ensemble Las Chollas Peligrosas and a few of their friends will turn Valley Bar’s music room into a salón de
Valentine’s Love Jam
Friday, February 16
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Legendary disc jockey Art Laboe has brought this retro R&B tour to the Valley every
At this year’s edition of the Love
Black Hearts
Friday, February 16
Asylum in Mesa
Feeling a bit jaded about love, relationships, or anything else connected to matters of the heart? A night of dancing at this anti-Valentine’s EDM party might help you deal, or – at the very least – distract you for a couple of hours.
Newly opened Mesa venue the Asylum will host the event, which will include sets by such local DJs as Sean C., Rolando Hodar, Corvino, D-Bot, Hybrid Mind, Gibby Vee, and House Bunni. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $18 at the door.
Crush Arizona 2018
Saturday, February 17
Rawhide Event Center in Chandler
Any Valentine’s Day party list would be incomplete without including this electronic dance music festival inspired by the holiday itself. Kandi kids and EDM fans will gather inside the main building at Rawhide Event Center for a night of big beats and heavy bass from such DJ superstars as Kaskade, Carnage, Getter, Crankdat, and Grandtheft.
As per usual, the event will have all the trappings of a music festival, including vendors, roaming photographers, costumes, and more. Gates open at 5 p.m. General admission is $59 to $85.
