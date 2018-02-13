10 Valentine's Parties in Phoenix

Valentine’s Day isn’t necessarily for everyone. As a matter of fact, it's quite the polarizing experience, considering that most folks either love it or hate it.

And we’re willing to bet their feelings on the matter have a lot to do with their particular relationship statuses at the moment.

In other words, not everyone will be in the mood to celebrate come February 14.

The good news, however, is that there are plenty of things to do here in the Valley both on and around Valentine’s Day, regardless of your relationship situation.

If you want to be all hearts and flowers, there are a few nightlife and music events for you and your S.O. Conversely, if you’re feeling a bit lonesome or downright emo about the fact you’re single, there will be a couple of parties aimed at you.

Who knows? You might even meet someone special.

Love Is Dead

Tuesday, February 13

Stacy's at Melrose

The members of local female illusionist troupe The Queer Agenda will provide a glammy and goth evening of drag entertainment that takes a jaded view of matters of the heart. The lineup will include performances by Abhora and Dahli from Dragula, Miss Arizona US of A diva Taylor “Slay” Renee, Carnita Asada, Evah Destruction, Rubye Moore, and Benaddiction .

Rob Poe, Stacy's Tuesday night resident DJ, will also spin. The show starts at 9 p.m. General admission is free, VIP seating is $5.

Be Mines

Tuesday, February 13

Valley Bar

Speaking Into Existence is putting on this R&B-filled Valentine event, which will feature dancing to live music sets by Latosque, Leewater, Tindal Muzik, and Truvonne. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.

Singles Awareness Day Party

Wednesday, February 14

Cobra Arcade Bar

Sad bois or anyone who’s rolling solo during Valentine’s might want to attend the Single Awareness Day (or “S.A.D.”) affair at Cobra. They can drown their sorrows with drinks, get in some dancing while Riot Earp works the mixers, or mope about while playing arcade classics. The party starts at 9 p.m. and there’s no cover.

Benjamin Leatherman

Emo Prom

Wednesday, February 14

The Van Buren

If ever there was a holiday conducive to the emotionally wrought nature of emo music, it’s Valentine’s Day. So local DJ duo Daylight Heist (the dudes behind the monthly Emo Night PHX) earn a few genius point for having an Emo Prom on the holiday itself.

Local emo cover band Hands Down will perform, and there will be a photo booth, spiked punch, and the crowning of a king and queen.

If you’ve got a date, the good news is that couples can get a discount when purchasing tickets online (use code “ SADSONGS ”). For anyone who’s single, there will be a speed dating session at 7:30 p.m. Obviously, we can’t promise you’ll make a love connection. In fact, things might get a little weird. But that’s okay, since awkward social interactions and moping over lost love are what prom and emo are all about.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $7.50 to $15.

Ariana's Valentine's Day Show

Wednesday, February 14

Karamba Nightclub

Local illusionist Ariana will host this showcase of drag artistry that will include performances by several locals. Drink specials will also be available. Doors open at 8 p.m. Call 602-254-0231.

Valentine's Day Party

Wednesday, February 14

Lucie's Sage & Sand Bar

Anyone dressed in a Valentine's outfit can get their first well drink or beer for only a quarter at this party. You can also score a bottle of champagne and two chocolate-covered strawberries for $15. Other drink specials will be offered throughout the day and the Valentine's karaoke session kicks off at 9 p.m. Regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. No cover.

Las Chollas Peligrosas Nader Abushhab, NBMA Photography

Día de San Valentín

Wednesday, February 14

Valley Bar

Local Latin folk ensemble Las Chollas Peligrosas and a few of their friends will turn Valley Bar’s music room into a salón de amor during this Valentine’s Day celebration. Other acts on the lineup include La Luz de La Luna, Tatiana Crespo, Ali Salcedo, Medio Pinto, and others. Wine specials will be available all evening. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Valentine’s Love Jam

Friday, February 16

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Legendary disc jockey Art Laboe has brought this retro R&B tour to the Valley every Febuary for what seems like ages. In fact, it’s as much of a Valentine’s tradition as all the chocolate and flowers.

At this year’s edition of the Love Jam you can catch such artists as Evelyn Champagne King, Deniece Williams, ZAPP, The Delfonics, Sly Slick and Wicked, The Moments, The Jets, Blue Magic, and more. The performances start at 7:30 p.m. Tickers are $28 to $49.



Black Hearts

Friday, February 16

Asylum in Mesa

Feeling a bit jaded about love, relationships, or anything else connected to matters of the heart? A night of dancing at this anti-Valentine’s EDM party might help you deal, or – at the very least – distract you for a couple of hours.

Newly opened Mesa venue the Asylum will host the event, which will include sets by such local DJs as Sean C., Rolando Hodar, Corvino, D-Bot, Hybrid Mind, Gibby Vee, and House Bunni. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $18 at the door.

Crush Arizona 2018

Saturday, February 17

Rawhide Event Center in Chandler

Any Valentine’s Day party list would be incomplete without including this electronic dance music festival inspired by the holiday itself. Kandi kids and EDM fans will gather inside the main building at Rawhide Event Center for a night of big beats and heavy bass from such DJ superstars as Kaskade, Carnage, Getter, Crankdat, and Grandtheft.

As per usual, the event will have all the trappings of a music festival, including vendors, roaming photographers, costumes, and more. Gates open at 5 p.m. General admission is $59 to $85.

