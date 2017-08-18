Valley Bar to Close During Trump Rally in Downtown Phoenix

EXPAND Valley Bar will close up shop when Trump visits Phoenix. Courtesy of Valley Bar

Downtown Phoenix's Valley Bar will close on Tuesday, August 22, when President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at Phoenix Convention Center.

The basement music venue and bar announced the one-day closure in a Facebook post on Thursday, August 17. "We apologize for the inconvenience," the post reads, in part.

Valley Bar is owned by longtime Phoenix concert promoter Charlie Levy of Stateside Presents. Levy is working with Live Nation to open a new downtown music venue called The Van Buren on Wednesday, August 23. He also owns Crescent Ballroom.