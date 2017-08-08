Here's Every Band Coming to The Van Buren
|
Chicano Batman is scheduled to perform at The Van Buren on Saturday, November 4.
Courtesy of ATO Records
The countdown is on.
In a couple of weeks, the long-awaited downtown Phoenix concert venue The Van Buren will make its debut, adding another choice spot to downtown Phoenix's popular live music scene.
And everyone working behind the scenes at The Van Buren still has plenty to do before its opening night — including co-owner Charlie Levy.
“Everything's moving along and we're kind of at the part where things are getting to be in place and [we're] getting finished with it,” he says. “Everything's come together.”
That's especially true of The Van Buren's extensive list of concerts that it will host during its first few months. More than 40 shows are scheduled to take place at the venue after it opens on August 23, and the lineup is diverse.
It ranges from indie rock bands like Death Cab for Cutie and surf-psych acts like The Growlers to hip-hop artists like Too Short and reggae performers like Damien Marley. During the first few months of The Van Buren, you can also see country star Chase Rice, industrial metal act Ministry, synthpop band Future Islands, and singer-songwriters like Ani DiFranco and Iron & Wine.
There's even some DJs and electronic dance music in the mix, including Seven Lions and Illenium, courtesy of local EDM promoter Relentless Beats booking shows at The Van Buren.
“I think we have a good start right now,” Levy says. “I'm happy with the initial lineup.”
And there are new shows being announced all the time.
“Obviously, every week we're announcing more acts and we're working every day to round out the calendar. But I think it was a good solid start and hopefully has a little something for everybody.”
If you'd like to see for yourself, we've pulled together a rundown of every single act and artist playing The Van Buren during its first few months,
|
Cold War Kids will be the first band to play The Van Buren's.
Courtesy of One Beat PR
Cold War Kids
With Joywave
Wednesday, August 23
8 p.m.
$10-$37
Seven Lions
Friday, August 25
8 p.m.
$27-$47
Lord Huron
With The Wild Reeds
Saturday, August 26
8 p.m.
$25-$40
Sylvan Esso
With Flock of Dimes
Saturday, August 27
8 p.m.
$24-$36
Thundercat
Thursday, August 31
8 p.m.
$20-$40
The Growlers
With Broncho
Friday, September 1
8 p.m.
$25-$30
Too $hort
With DJ Element and DJ Reflekshin
Saturday, September 2
8 p.m.
$22.50-$37.50
Fayuca & Mouse Powell
With Black Bottom Lighters
Sunday, September 3
8 p.m.
$15-$33
|
Singer-songwriter Seu George will pay tribute to David Bowie at The Van Buren.
Courtesy of Ticketmaster
The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie feat. Seu Jorge
Tuesday, September 5
8 p.m.
$43-$56
Lifehouse & Switchfoot
With Brynn Elliott
Thursday, September 7
7 p.m.
$49.50-$69.50
Death Cab for Cutie
With Charly Bliss
Friday, September 8
8 p.m.
$45-$60
Illenium
Saturday, September 9
8 p.m.
$27-$42
Beth Hart
With Marina V.
Tuesday, September 12
8 p.m.
$37.50-$55.50
Greensky Bluegrass
Wednesday, September 13
8 p.m.
$22-$37
Indigo Girls
Thursday, September 14
8 p.m.
$37-$55
The Grateful Shred
With Mapache
Friday, September 15
8 p.m.
$10
|
The members of Future Islands.
Tom Hines
Future Islands
With FR/BLCK/PR
Saturday, September 16
8 p.m.
$24-$39
Against Me!
With Bleached & The Dirty Nil
Sunday, September 17
8 p.m.
$22.50-$37
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
With Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
Tuesday, September 19
8 p.m.
$41-$56
Jared and The Mill
With Kolars, Luxxe & Bear Ghost
Saturday, September 23
8 p.m.
$17-$35
Banks
Monday, September 25
8 p.m.
$32.50-$47.50
PVRIS
With Lights & Party Nails
Tuesday, September 26
7:30 p.m.
$25.50-$99
|
Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf of Krewella.
Courtesy of Paradigm Talent Agency
Krewella
Thursday, September 28
8 p.m.
$26-$45
MisterWives
With Smallpools & Vinyl Theatre
Friday, September 29
7:30 p.m.
$25-$47
Andy Mineo
With Social Club Misfits & Wordsplayed
Sunday, October 1
7 p.m.
$17-$35
Bonobo
Tuesday, October 3
8 p.m.
$28-$43
Mutemath
Tuesday, October 10
8 p.m.
$25-$40
Portugal. The Man
With The Chamanas
Thursday, October 12
8 p.m.
$27-$45
Oh Wonder
With Sigrid
Saturday, October 14
8:30 p.m.
$20-$35
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
Sunday, October 15
8 p.m.
$33.50-$48.50
|
Dinosaur Jr.
Levi Walton
Dinosaur Jr.
With Easy Action
Tuesday, October 17
8 p.m.
$20-$40
HIM
Monday, October 23
7 p.m.
$45/$60
Nothing More
With As Lions, My Ticket Home, and Hell or Highwater
Wednesday, October 25
7 p.m.
$20-$125
Iron & Wine
With John Moreland
Sunday, October 29
8 p.m.
$30-$45
LANY
With Dagny
Thursday, November 2
8:00 PM
$20-$40
Chicano Batman
With Khruangbin
Saturday, November 4
8 p.m.
$18-$33
Ministry
With Death Grips
Tuesday, November 7
8:30 p.m.
$37.50-$52.50
Chase Rice
Thursday, November 9
8 p.m.
$30-$45
|
Singer-songwriter (and all-around badass) Ani DiFranco
Courtesy of Big Hassle
Ani Difranco
Wednesday, November 15
8 p.m.
$42.50
The Maine
With Dreamers & Night Riots
Wednesday, November 22
7 p.m.
$26-$40
Welcome to Night Vale
Friday, December 1
8 p.m.
All Ages
The Drums
Wednesday, December 13
8 p.m.
$20-$35
Peter Hook and the Light
Thursday, May 17
8 p.m.
$26-$41
