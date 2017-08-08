Here's Every Band Coming to The Van Buren

Chicano Batman is scheduled to perform at The Van Buren on Saturday, November 4.

The countdown is on.

In a couple of weeks, the long-awaited downtown Phoenix concert venue The Van Buren will make its debut, adding another choice spot to downtown Phoenix's popular live music scene.

And everyone working behind the scenes at The Van Buren still has plenty to do before its opening night — including co-owner Charlie Levy.

“Everything's moving along and we're kind of at the part where things are getting to be in place and [we're] getting finished with it,” he says. “Everything's come together.”

That's especially true of The Van Buren's extensive list of concerts that it will host during its first few months. More than 40 shows are scheduled to take place at the venue after it opens on August 23, and the lineup is diverse.

It ranges from indie rock bands like Death Cab for Cutie and surf-psych acts like The Growlers to hip-hop artists like Too Short and reggae performers like Damien Marley. During the first few months of The Van Buren, you can also see country star Chase Rice, industrial metal act Ministry, synthpop band Future Islands, and singer-songwriters like Ani DiFranco and Iron & Wine.

There's even some DJs and electronic dance music in the mix, including Seven Lions and Illenium, courtesy of local EDM promoter Relentless Beats booking shows at The Van Buren.

“I think we have a good start right now,” Levy says. “I'm happy with the initial lineup.”

And there are new shows being announced all the time.

“Obviously, every week we're announcing more acts and we're working every day to round out the calendar. But I think it was a good solid start and hopefully has a little something for everybody.”

If you'd like to see for yourself, we've pulled together a rundown of every single act and artist playing The Van Buren during its first few months,

Cold War Kids will be the first band to play The Van Buren's.

Cold War Kids

With Joywave

Wednesday, August 23

8 p.m.

$10-$37

Seven Lions

Friday, August 25

8 p.m.

$27-$47

Lord Huron

With The Wild Reeds

Saturday, August 26

8 p.m.

$25-$40

Sylvan Esso

With Flock of Dimes

Saturday, August 27

8 p.m.

$24-$36

Thundercat

Thursday, August 31

8 p.m.

$20-$40

The Growlers

With Broncho

Friday, September 1

8 p.m.

$25-$30

Too $hort

With DJ Element and DJ Reflekshin

Saturday, September 2

8 p.m.

$22.50-$37.50

Fayuca & Mouse Powell

With Black Bottom Lighters

Sunday, September 3

8 p.m.

$15-$33

The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie feat. Seu Jorge

The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie feat. Seu Jorge

Tuesday, September 5

8 p.m.

$43-$56

Lifehouse & Switchfoot

With Brynn Elliott

Thursday, September 7

7 p.m.

$49.50-$69.50

Death Cab for Cutie

With Charly Bliss

Friday, September 8

8 p.m.

$45-$60

Illenium

Saturday, September 9

8 p.m.

$27-$42

Beth Hart

With Marina V.

Tuesday, September 12

8 p.m.

$37.50-$55.50

Greensky Bluegrass

Wednesday, September 13

8 p.m.

$22-$37

Indigo Girls

Thursday, September 14

8 p.m.

$37-$55

The Grateful Shred

With Mapache

Friday, September 15

8 p.m.

$10

Future Islands

Future Islands

With FR/BLCK/PR

Saturday, September 16

8 p.m.

$24-$39

Against Me!

With Bleached & The Dirty Nil

Sunday, September 17

8 p.m.

$22.50-$37

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

With Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

Tuesday, September 19

8 p.m.

$41-$56

Jared and The Mill

With Kolars, Luxxe & Bear Ghost

Saturday, September 23

8 p.m.

$17-$35

Banks

Monday, September 25

8 p.m.

$32.50-$47.50

PVRIS

With Lights & Party Nails

Tuesday, September 26

7:30 p.m.

$25.50-$99

Krewella

Krewella

Thursday, September 28

8 p.m.

$26-$45

MisterWives

With Smallpools & Vinyl Theatre

Friday, September 29

7:30 p.m.

$25-$47

Andy Mineo

With Social Club Misfits & Wordsplayed

Sunday, October 1

7 p.m.

$17-$35

Bonobo

Tuesday, October 3

8 p.m.

$28-$43

Mutemath

Tuesday, October 10

8 p.m.

$25-$40

Portugal. The Man

With The Chamanas

Thursday, October 12

8 p.m.

$27-$45

Oh Wonder

With Sigrid

Saturday, October 14

8:30 p.m.

$20-$35

Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

Sunday, October 15

8 p.m.

$33.50-$48.50

Dinosaur Jr.

Dinosaur Jr.

With Easy Action

Tuesday, October 17

8 p.m.

$20-$40

HIM

Monday, October 23

7 p.m.

$45/$60

Nothing More

With As Lions, My Ticket Home, and Hell or Highwater

Wednesday, October 25

7 p.m.

$20-$125

Iron & Wine

With John Moreland

Sunday, October 29

8 p.m.

$30-$45

LANY

With Dagny

Thursday, November 2

8:00 PM

$20-$40

Chicano Batman

With Khruangbin

Saturday, November 4

8 p.m.

$18-$33

Ministry

With Death Grips

Tuesday, November 7

8:30 p.m.

$37.50-$52.50

Chase Rice

Thursday, November 9

8 p.m.

$30-$45

Ani Difranco

Ani Difranco

Wednesday, November 15

8 p.m.

$42.50

The Maine

With Dreamers & Night Riots

Wednesday, November 22

7 p.m.

$26-$40

Welcome to Night Vale

Friday, December 1

8 p.m.

All Ages

The Drums

Wednesday, December 13

8 p.m.

$20-$35

Peter Hook and the Light

Thursday, May 17

8 p.m.

$26-$41

