Here's the Lineup for Vans Warped Tour 2018 in Phoenix

Get your goodbyes ready. As you've probably heard, Vans Warped Tour will mount its final cross-country festival this summer. So when the 2018 Warped Tour, presented by Journeys, comes to Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 28, it's likely to be a rager.

That's because the lineup will include local rockers Doll Skin and The Maine, Buffalo scream rock darlings Every Time I Die, and party ska legends Reel Big Fish.

After that, it's not clear what will happen with the event. But it's a big deal that it's ending. Warped Tour has been going strong since its founding in 1995 by Kevin Lyman. "I truly am happy to get the chance to travel around the country one more time to thank you for your support, and bring you another best day ever," Lyman says in a press release.

Joining the aforementioned bands in Phoenix will be 3OH!3, the genre-refusing Canadians in Simple Plan, and The Used, as well as a number of heavy hitters on the Mutant Red Dawn and Mutant White Lightning stages.

Besides entertaining and dehydrating, it looks like this year's Warped Tour will be educational, too.

A slew of nonprofits and educational workshops are on the roster this year, including the FEND Movement (Full Energy, No Drugs) in partnership with the Preventum Initiative, which encourages youth to stand against opioids. Other organizations will be involved, too, including A Voice For The Innocent, American Red Cross, Hope For The Day.

Gates for the Phoenix show will open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $49. They'll be available at the door or through the Vans Warped Tour website starting March 8. "Super Fan" bundles – which are general admission tickets with a lanyard, laminate, poster, and music comp download – are on sale now for $100.

Here is a breakdown of who's playing what stage at the 2018 Vans Warped Tour:

Don't miss ska staples Reel Big Fish on the Journeys Left Foot Stage. Jonathan Thorpe

Journeys Left Foot Stage

3OH!3

Black Veil Brides

Knuckle Puck

Mayday Parade

Reel Big Fish

State Champs

This Wild Life

Waterparks

The Maine from Tempe will be lighting up the Journeys Right Foot Stage. Dirk Mai

Journeys Right Foot Stage

Falling In Reverse

Four Year Strong

Issues

The Maine

Movements

Real Friends

Simple Plan

Tonight Alive

The Used

We The Kings

Sharptooth to hit the Mutant Red Dawn at VWT 2018. Steph Mirsky

Mutant Red Dawn Stage

The Amity Affliction

Chelsea Grin

Deez Nuts

Ice Nine Kills

Kublai Khan

Mychildren Mybride

Sharptooth

Twiztid

Wage War

Buffalo based (with one in our own Scottsdale) Every Time I Die will be burning down the Mutant White Lightning. Steph Mirsky

Mutant White Lightning Stage

Crown The Empire

Dayseeker

Every Time I Die

Hail The Sun

Harm's Way

In Hearts Wake

Motionless In White

Nekrogoblikon

Unearth

Local band Doll Skin will be at VWT on the Owly.Fm Stage. Jim Louvau

Owly.Fm Stage

As It Is

Assuming We Survive

Chase Atlantic

Dead Girls Academy

Doll Skin

Don Broco

Grayscale

Makeout

Palaye Royale

Phinehas

Picturesque

Story Untold

Trash Boat

With Confidence

Full Sail Stage

Farewell Winters

Lighterburns

