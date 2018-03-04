 


Here's the Full Vans Warped Tour Lineup for 2018.EXPAND
Steph Mirsky

Here's the Lineup for Vans Warped Tour 2018 in Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | March 4, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Get your goodbyes ready. As you've probably heard, Vans Warped Tour will mount its final cross-country festival this summer. So when the 2018 Warped Tour, presented by Journeys, comes to Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 28, it's likely to be a rager.

That's because the lineup will include local rockers Doll Skin and The Maine, Buffalo scream rock darlings Every Time I Die, and party ska legends Reel Big Fish.

After that, it's not clear what will happen with the event. But it's a big deal that it's ending. Warped Tour has been going strong since its founding in 1995 by Kevin Lyman. "I truly am happy to get the chance to travel around the country one more time to thank you for your support, and bring you another best day ever," Lyman says in a press release.

Joining the aforementioned bands in Phoenix will be 3OH!3, the genre-refusing Canadians in Simple Plan, and The Used, as well as a number of heavy hitters on the Mutant Red Dawn and Mutant White Lightning stages.

Besides entertaining and dehydrating, it looks like this year's Warped Tour will be educational, too.

A slew of nonprofits and educational workshops are on the roster this year, including the FEND Movement (Full Energy, No Drugs) in partnership with the Preventum Initiative, which encourages youth to stand against opioids. Other organizations will be involved, too, including A Voice For The Innocent, American Red Cross, Hope For The Day.

Gates for the Phoenix show will open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $49. They'll be available at the door or through the Vans Warped Tour website starting March 8. "Super Fan" bundles – which are general admission tickets with a lanyard, laminate, poster, and music comp download – are on sale now for $100.

Here is a breakdown of who's playing what stage at the 2018 Vans Warped Tour:

Don't miss ska staples Reel Big Fish on the Journeys Left Foot Stage.EXPAND
Jonathan Thorpe

Journeys Left Foot Stage
3OH!3
Black Veil Brides
Knuckle Puck
Mayday Parade
Reel Big Fish
State Champs
This Wild Life
Waterparks

The Maine from Tempe will be lighting up the Journeys Right Foot Stage.EXPAND
Dirk Mai

Journeys Right Foot Stage
Falling In Reverse
Four Year Strong
Issues
The Maine
Movements
Real Friends
Simple Plan
Tonight Alive
The Used
We The Kings

Sharptooth to hit the Mutant Red Dawn at VWT 2018.
Steph Mirsky

Mutant Red Dawn Stage
The Amity Affliction
Chelsea Grin
Deez Nuts
Ice Nine Kills
Kublai Khan
Mychildren Mybride
Sharptooth
Twiztid
Wage War

Buffalo based (with one in our own Scottsdale) Every Time I Die will be burning down the Mutant White Lightning.EXPAND
Steph Mirsky

Mutant White Lightning Stage
Crown The Empire
Dayseeker
Every Time I Die
Hail The Sun
Harm's Way
In Hearts Wake
Motionless In White
Nekrogoblikon
Unearth

Local band Doll Skin will be at VWT on the Owly.Fm Stage.
Jim Louvau

Owly.Fm Stage
As It Is
Assuming We Survive
Chase Atlantic
Dead Girls Academy
Doll Skin
Don Broco
Grayscale
Makeout
Palaye Royale
Phinehas
Picturesque
Story Untold
Trash Boat
With Confidence

Full Sail Stage
Farewell Winters
Lighterburns

 
Lauren Cusimano is a journalist, content writer, editor, and proofreader based in Tempe. She enjoys riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

