Viva PHX Announces Second Round of Lineup Additions
|
The Maine will play a set at VIva PHX this year.
Dirk Mai
Viva PHX has expanded the festival's lineup, bringing the total number of bands playing the fest tp 70.
Stateside Presents announced today that The Maine, Classixx, Murs, Mako, P.O.S, Luna Aura, Salvador Duran, and Michael Hooker will join the lineup.
Tickets for general admission are still $25, but likely to rise soon.
Check out the full lineup on the poster below:
|
Stateside Presents
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Alesana
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 6:00pm
-
Gino Vannelli
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 8:00pm
-
Johnny Rivers
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 8:00pm
-
"Baby Boomer Baby"
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!