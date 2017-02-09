menu

Viva PHX Announces Second Round of Lineup Additions


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Viva PHX Announces Second Round of Lineup Additions

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:36 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
The Maine will play a set at VIva PHX this year.EXPAND
The Maine will play a set at VIva PHX this year.
Dirk Mai
A A

Viva PHX has expanded the festival's lineup, bringing the total number of bands playing the fest tp 70.

Stateside Presents announced today that The Maine, Classixx, Murs, Mako, P.O.S, Luna Aura, Salvador Duran, and Michael Hooker will join the lineup.

Tickets for general admission are still $25, but likely to rise soon.

Check out the full lineup on the poster below:

Viva PHX Announces Second Round of Lineup Additions
Stateside Presents
David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >