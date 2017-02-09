Viva PHX Announces Second Round of Lineup Additions

EXPAND The Maine will play a set at VIva PHX this year. Dirk Mai

Viva PHX has expanded the festival's lineup, bringing the total number of bands playing the fest tp 70.

Stateside Presents announced today that The Maine, Classixx, Murs, Mako, P.O.S, Luna Aura, Salvador Duran, and Michael Hooker will join the lineup.

Tickets for general admission are still $25, but likely to rise soon.

