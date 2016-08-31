menu

W Hotels' Wake Up Call Music Festival Launches in Scottsdale on September 30


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

W Hotels' Wake Up Call Music Festival Launches in Scottsdale on September 30

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 8:33 a.m.
By Amy Young
Pool parties on the WET deck are just part of the fun at the Wp Call music festival
Pool parties on the WET deck are just part of the fun at the Wp Call music festival
Courtesy of W Hotels Worldwide
A A

It’s not like music festivals are a new thing. Woodstock, anyone? In fact, long-running ones, like Coachella, going strong since 1993, have inspired a hearty annual calendar of multi-act, multi-day concert destinations. Whether you want your music delivered via stages at a remote desert site like the aforementioned Coachella or by running around to various venues in the heart of a big city, like South by Southwest, you’ve got options. The W Hotels Worldwide chain is about to give you another.

Related Stories

WAKE UP CALL: A W Hotels Music Festival marks the first-ever hotel music festival of its kind. The weekend-long event launches at the W’s Scottsdale location, with a follow-up fest to take place in Las Vegas after those digs are complete in 2017. This sleek and modern spot, a beloved go-to for the Scottsdale party crowd, will host a non-stop mix of live performances, meet and greets, pool parties, VIP lounges, and pop up events. Scheduled acts include Bebe, Rexha, De La Soul, Matoma, and Mayer Hawthorne. Cee Lo Green will make the scene to do a DJ set for attendees.

Because of the setting, the peripheral events are a little different than the usual festival options. When you’re not catching a live act or partying on the pool deck, you can get pampered at scattered spa pop-ups or kick your hangover’s ass with a morning cardio drumming workout class, to name just a few. To create a fully immersive experience, the W folks are planning to activate the entire space with both sound and activity throughout the weekend.

Visit WScottsdaleHotel.com/WAKEUPCALL for details, regular and VIP passes, and room packages. Daily tickets start at $50, and three-day passes start at $100. Add in a hotel room for the weekend and the price creeps up to $349 for the room and $549 for suites.

Just some of what you'll get at the WAKE UP CALL music festival
Just some of what you'll get at the WAKE UP CALL music festival
Courtesy of W Hotels Worldwide
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
W Hotel Scottsdale
More Info
More Info

7277 E. Camelback Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-970-2100

www.starwoodhotels.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >