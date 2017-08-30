Hey Phoenix Bands, Here's How to Get Involved with When in AZ Volume 2

Kyla F. Borders Photography

Nick Kizer has a dream of creating the biggest Arizona music compilation ever, and he’s inviting musicians statewide to participate. There’s just one rule: Each submission has to be a cover of another Arizona artist’s song.

Kizer and his team will accept tracks from any genre and time period, recorded anywhere, and even remixes or loose interpretations of the original material. Each song simply has to capture a specific moment in the state’s musical history. Entries are due Halloween night.

Kizer’s When in AZ project launched in 2009 with a collection of 55 tracks, all from different artists. With covers of and by musicians like Black Carl, Dry River Yacht Club, and What Laura Says, Volume 1 captured a fleeting point in time for the local scene. Now, Kizer has decided to release a second edition, and he hopes it will be just as extensive.