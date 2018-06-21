Whitechapel Embrace the Future by Looking to the Past

At some point, most likely in the early 1970s, arguments started in living rooms, bars, classrooms, and any other place music fans congregated about what exactly was "heavy metal," and more importantly (and often hilariously), who was the best band at playing what was largely considered to be the devil's favorite form of music.

The estimable music critic Lester Bangs coined the term "heavy metal" in the late ’60s, writing about Detroit political weirdos MC5 to describe music that was heavier, more abrasive, blunt, and punishing than anything he had heard before. Things have obviously progressed, changed, and been expanded since then, as there are dozens of metal sub-genres to choose from, including deathcore, which is the genre that Knoxville, Tennessee's Whitechapel not only excels at, but has somewhat quietly put together a genuinely good discography and sterling reputation for great live shows.

Since 2006, the band have been overwhelming audiences around the world with their combination of killer guitar work, blast beats, and vocalist (and founding member) Phil Bozeman's throaty growls, screams, and often darkly pessimistic lyrics. Let's not beat around the bush: Whitechapel not only embraces the darkest corners of lyrical content, but exemplifies the archetype that being part of a genre like deathcore implies. For the uninitiated, deathcore combines elements of death metal (down-tuned guitars, guttural vocals, dark themes) with elements of thrash metal, blast beats, and the occasional East Coast hardcore style breakdowns that make folks want to mosh. In other words, a genre perfect for your grandmother.