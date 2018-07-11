Wye Oak Exude Confidence and Intimacy in Their Latest Release

There’s a density to Wye Oak sonorities that extend far beyond what the two-person membership would imply. Lead vocalist, guitarist, and bassist Jenn Wasner surely has her work cut out for her as a multi-instrumentalist, but Andy Stack overachieves. Affording his right hand for kit drumming, Stack uses his left hand to simultaneously tickle the electronic ivory keys. Please, hold off on the Def Leppard jokes — he’s heard them all.

Their career has spanned six records and 12 years. Since the band’s early days, they’ve always married indie rock with hints of folk and dream pop. On their most recent album, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, which was released earlier this year, they’ve maintained that sound, although there’s a fair amount of experimentation sprinkled throughout the music. Some cuts are folkier than others, like the quick, upbeat “Over and Over.” Some even take notes from shoegaze, namely “Lifer.” But Wye Oak’s tracks are generally a lot of things, rather than a definable certainty, which is what makes them an exciting voice in the too-often oversaturated indie rock field.

For Wasner and Stack, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs is a bit like a homecoming. The duo recorded it in their hometown of Baltimore, which comes across in the confident, grounded, yet intimate songs presented throughout the record.

Wye Oak perform on Saturday, July 21, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $14 to $17 at ticketfly.com.