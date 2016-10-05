You Can Register To Vote At Some Upcoming Concerts in Metro Phoenix
Those of us who grew up watching MTV in the '90s will no doubt remember Rock The Vote’s push to get young adults out to the polling places.
Flash forward to the present: Despite the fact that young voters were a key factor in getting Barack Obama elected in 2008, it’s still incredibly difficult to get them to the polls.
And in Arizona, October 10 is the final day you can register for the 2016 election.
The nonpartisan organization HeadCount is trying to fix the problem of low voter turnout. Popping up at concerts all around the country, they’ve been registering young voters and letting them know what they can do to make their political voices heard. These past two years in Arizona, the organization says it has registered 896 voters.
For the past 12 years, HeadCount has worked directly with musicians and their fans both through social media and in person, encouraging people to get involved in the election process. They have 15,000 volunteers all around the country registering voters, informing people about what’s on their ballots, and making sure everyone knows where their polling place is. In this election cycle alone, they’ve registered nearly 100,000 voters and will continue working past the registration deadlines to increase that number.
In the past, they’ve had quite a bit of support from local promoters in
A common thought, and not just among young adults, is that voting doesn’t make a difference. It’s hard to fault anyone for their skepticism, especially after the March primaries in Maricopa County. Many voters waited in line for hours at their polling places, only to be turned away for inexplicable reasons. The frustration is warranted; however, Andy Bernstein, one of HeadCount’s founders is still very adamant about the power voters have.
“The problems in Arizona were something that made national news," Bernstein says. "The good news is that people were paying attention, really cared about those problems, and took it seriously. But if you don’t vote, the other side has already won, whatever the other side is. Whoever you disagree with is probably voting. There’s a lot of challenges, a lot of things about our political system that
In addition to issues on a national level, HeadCount is also focused on the importance of getting people involved in local politics. Volunteers around the country are educated on their local initiatives and referendums. Bernstein told us, “That’s the kind of thing people aren’t always aware of. Most people just hear Trump or Clinton. We want to have conversations with people about what’s really going on in their community. We think, particularly among young people, it can be a key driver. There are a lot of issues people are really passionate about and might not realize that this election can be a chance to make their voices heard, depending on what’s on their ballot locally.”
Upcoming Events
-
Blasphemous Rumours
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 7:30pm
-
Tears for Fears
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 8:00pm
-
Cyndi Lauper
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 8:00pm
-
Palisades
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 6:00pm
-
Montana of 300
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 7:30pm
HeadCount doesn’t see the younger demographic as
You can connect with HeadCount at these upcoming concerts:
10/6/2016 - Chvrches, Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe,
10/15/2016 - Drive-By Truckers, Livewire, 7320 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
10/29/2016 - Death From Above 1979 / Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Events
-
Sat., Oct. 29, 6:30pm
-
Sat., Oct. 15, 8:30pmTickets Drive-By Truckers
Livewire, Scottsdale, AZ
-
Thu., Oct. 6, 8:00pmTickets Chvrches
Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ
Related Locations
730 N. Mill Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281
7320 E. Indian Plaza
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Mumford & Sons
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 7:30pm
-
Miike Snow
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 8:00pm
-
Florida Georgia Line
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 7:00pm
-
"Press Start"
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!