Did You Catch Z-Trip at the Kennedy Center Honors?

Did you catch this year’s broadcast of the Kennedy Center Honors earlier this week? If so, you might’ve spotted a familiar face, particularly if you’re a longtime fan of the local DJ scene: local legend Z-Trip.

The renowned DJ, who got his start in the Valley, performed at the annual star-studded ceremony, which aired on Tuesday, December 26, on CBS, during a segment honoring LL Cool J.

The superstar rapper and actor was one of five artists that were lauded at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors.